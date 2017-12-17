Tuesday, December 19, 2017  |
Saunders-Lemieux triple-header reminds us there’s a reason they fight the fights

Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions
by Michael Woods

We went into the Saturday night HBO show thinking, many of us, maybe in retrospect with an air of wishful thinking, that all three fights were of the coin-flip variety.

Would David Lemieux’s power overtake Billy Joe Saunders’ ring generalship? Would Antoine Douglas’ skills better Gary O’Sullivan’s grit? Would Yves Ulysse be able to fend off the pitbullish Cletus Seldin for the whole nine?

And we got answers…

The 28-year-old Lemieux wasn’t able to activate his power edge in the least. Douglas might have had too much taken out of him in previous fights to be able to realize the potential he exhibited three years ago. And Seldin looked to be on another (lower) level than Ulysse in his second bout in a month.

None of the three fights really achieved exclamatory lift-off but such are the breaks. We can see what we see on paper, but the fights have to be fought before we can truly KNOW.

Discussion in the immediate aftermath of the Brit Saunders’ exemplary display of skills and strategy centered on Lemieux quite a bit. The Canadian wasn’t in the fight from the get go, and so it left us wondering why. My first thought was: is he having too hard a time making 160?

Eric Gomez, the Golden Boy Promotions president, told me Sunday that he thinks Lemieux will stay at 160. “But I haven’t talked to him about it,” Gomez told me.

As for Saunders, what did Gomez think of his showing? “Solid performance but not a crowd pleaser,” he said.

I don’t disagree; BJ is a hard risk-reward challenge. He is so attuned to being defensively sound that offense is not really his first area of focus. And yes, most boxing fans and those all important casuals we need to snag to grow the fanbase put a high premium on entertainment value and that is easier to achieve by being an offensively oriented pugilist than in being the sort of ring general Saunders is. If I’m a promoter or matchmaker or manager, I ponder heavily before I put my guy in with Saunders, because he is a very good boxer who is hard to look good against, especially when he’s in shape and mentally dedicated to the sport.

“It was a hard style to fight for David,” Gomez continued. “Chasing all night is tough.” Also, as Lemieux noted in the post-fight interview in the Montreal ring with Max Kellerman, he hurt his left hand in round two and that affected him. Gomez said he didn’t know if there was a diagnosis, he was flying home to Cali on Sunday morning and hadn’t received word from Team Lemieux.

On social media, many commented that they didn’t think Lemieux looked stellar, body-wise. No, he didn’t look ripped. Gomez said he has a strength and conditioning coach already, so there’s that.

Bottom line, he and his team will be looking, I think, at all elements that contributed to this showing being less than optimal for the 38-4 hitter, from this being not a superb style clash for him, to how he’s cutting weight and re-hydrating, etc etc.

This Sunday isn’t an easy one, I don’t think, for all three guys who took the L last night. Lemieux under-performed, Seldin’s moon-shoot ride last month came back down to earth at same speed and Douglas could well be questioning his worth and future in this rarely sweet and more often savage sphere. Your three cents, my friends? What are your takeaways from the HBO Canada card?

 

Follow Woods on Twitter and listen to him and Joe Santoliquito on the “Fight Facts” podcast.

  • philoe bedoe

    Lemeiux was beaten by the better man, end of story.
    And he would do it seven days of the week, at any time during Lemeiux’s career.
    People like yourself and Goldenboy need to admit that you got it wrong………….

    • chickenstock

      Lemieux is just one of those guys who can’t fight boxers. He can’t do it. But against punchers he still has an all action career ahead of him. How about he moves to super middle and fights eubank

      • Orca

        Good fight’. I’d take Eubank.

    • Orca

      Agree with that.

  • Arjay Cee

    Golden Boy says Saunders isn’t a crowd-pleaser. Heh heh, I love sour grapes!

    BJS put in such a fine performance that it has to be ranked among the most special twelve rounds of the year. He handled Lemieux like Loma did Rigo: cat with a mouse. It’s not every day that a boxer gets an A+ grade from Roy Jones, Jr.

    Forget a rehash of GGG-Canelo. Time to see if Saunders can pull this high-wire act off against either of them. If neither GB nor Loeffler want any of that work, BJS should take up Daniel Jacobs’ challenge. I like Jacobs to be the faster man, but in a close one.

    • Stephen M

      Jacobs has it.

      • Ten Count Toronto

        All things being equal, I favor Jacobs. But one of these days Jacobs will have done the 175-160-180 routine one time too many and won’t be able to perform anything like himself. on fight night. That match up tilts more toward Saunders with every 6 months that passes (assuming of course that Saunders himself can stay at the level of fitness & motivation he reached on Dec.16th, which is still a big IF).

      • ceylon mooney

        the saunders that showed up sat nite takes him

        • Stephen M

          I don’t know man, the Jacobs that fought Golovkin was good.

          • ceylon mooney

            man he sure was. hell, if heda not waited til he got knocked down to get turned on, he mighta won.

          • Stephen M

            I’d like to see that fight.

    • Julio

      Interesting to see if Jacobs (being the bigger buy and very talented in his own right) can force Saunders out of his comfort zone and make him go after Danny.

    • Cool Ichi

      Stick and move fight of the entertaining variety!

    • Danny Mifflin

      BJS is with Boxnation and Daniel Jacobs is with Eddie Hearn Matchroom. not an easy deal to make one bit!

      • Orca

        Aside from the promotional issues, I can’t see Warren and Saunders wanting Jacobs. Vice versa too I’m sure.

        • Danny Mifflin

          i dont know, i think it could be ppv in the UK Daniel Jacobs is well known enough and liked in the UK. So the money is there, i dont think either would be overly scared of the other as far as getting knocked out? It would be a case of sky PPV v bt PPV. End up just being a no go and a wait for the two big paydays to come

          • Orca

            I just don’t think Saunders is a big draw in the UK. He lost all momentum he had after the Eubank fight. The guy he beat, Eubank, is a much bigger draw now. If I was him, I’d stay away from Jacobs and hope that GGG or Canelo sign up. He better know that he holds no cards other than that belt though.

  • Joey Metz

    DL underperformed? He chased BJS around the ring all night, never gave up, never stopped throwing shots, what more could he have done? The fact is BJS was a level above and snuffed him (a very dangerous opponent) out for 12 rounds ala Mayweather, B-hop, Calzaghe, Sour grapes from DL post fight, sour grapes from GB. It was a virtuoso performance over a world class opponent who is one of the most dangerous in the division. Give credit where credit is due.

    • giovanni

      i agree. i thought that fight could be dangerous for him, but he outclassed my doubts.

  • 60YearOldColonel

    Sorry, but am I the only one here who reads MW’s bizzare prose and poor grammar and thinks “wtf is this doing in The Ring” – the self proclaimed “Bible of Boxing”?

    • Tony Nightstick

      Not to mention that he often uses his articles to promote a political agenda.

      • Stephen M

        Weird.

    • Sir Paul Burrell

      Somewhat staccato syntax here as usual, but lacks the usual smattering of surreal musings that either end half way through or disappear down a Dadesque cul-de-sac. Shame really as trying to work out what they mean can be quite fun.

      • 60YearOldColonel

        “We can see what we see on paper, but the fights have to be fought before we can truly KNOW”. I have worked it out. MW is actually Donald Trump.

        • Sir Paul Burrell

          Lolz. Exclamatory lift off anyone?

    • Stephen M

      I just skip to the comments.

  • Droeks Malan

    No, I’m not a big fan of BJS outside the ring, but give him his props, superb performance and I don’t think it was boring at all. I thought that his style will be wrong for Lemieux and he exceeded expectations. Lemieux has his limits, exciting fighter that he is, stop making excuses.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Nothing wrong with seeing at as 50-50 fight – even that was giving Saunders the benefit of the belief based on potential rather than recent performances – he hadn’t shown the form to suggest he could do this since his win over Eubank Jr who was a mere prospect at the time.

    The style match up was favorable but only because the best version of Saunders showed up. I do think a better version of Lemieux could have made it somewhat more competitive & suspenseful, but probably not to the point of a truly close fight scoring-wise. Success at walking down a well drilled but manufactured boxer like Gabe Rosado is not the same challenge as the more naturally athletic & talented Saunders.

    Should he move up to 168. Hell yes. Lemieux’s erratic weight orbit can only be beating up his body at this point affecting not only his performances but also his general health. Also entering the ring close to 180 might be OK against types like Glenn Tapia & Curtis Stevens but against a gifted boxer with superior speed & athleticism, it only magnifies Lemieux’s limitations.

    • Stephen M

      I honestly thought it was Saunders fight ( that is why I didn’t take the ten minute trip from my place to see the fight). I thought that Saunders would be well prepared for this fight for two reasons. First, it must be a long night in the ring against Lemieux if you are ill prepared. And two, this fight will lead to bigger things.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    By the way, whatever the deficiencies of Lemieux as a fighter in general and specifically his form on December 16th it should not lead to any revisionism which takes away credit from Saunder’s achievement.

    If Lemieux so was vulnerable and easy to box, then why didn’t Jacobs, Charlo & Andrade fight him earlier this year and take all this credit for themselves instead of those garbage fights nobody cared about? And why didn’t Canelo just fight Lemieux instead of going back to 154 to fight Liam Smith? It’s is because they and their trainers didn’t feel it was a safe enough fight.

  • John Swan

    Takeaways are:

    1. GBP fucked up massively by putting Lemieux in with Saunders. Lemieux struggles with boxers and Saunders is a master boxer who had already dealt with offensive fights in Eubank Jr and O’Sullivan (easily).
    2. O’Sullivan-Lemieux would be a great action fight.
    3. BJS will need to wait until at least September if he wants GGG-Canelo winner, and that depends on a clear GGG win as Canelo may not immediately pursue BJS.
    4. BJS will not risk fighting Jacobs or Charlo in the meantime as neither will bring anywhere near as much $.

    • ceylon mooney

      1. no they didnt. that was a cant lose for GBP. they auditioned BJS for alvarez, and BJS scored a little too high. theyve lost nothing in lemieux with that loss.

      2. hell yea

      3. i think even if canelo wins they wont do it

      4. yeah i agree too bad

  • Andy T

    Oh my
    How biased is this article.
    BJS boxed a master class never mind the excuses, Lemieux hurt his hand, struggled with the weight, did not look fit etc.
    Calling it a “Solid performance but not a crowd pleaser,” ????
    BJS surprised me massively, so much so I do not think GGG, Canelo or Jacobs will push to fight him.

