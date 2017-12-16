Tuesday, December 19, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Billy Joe Saunders toys with David Lemieux to retain middleweight title on HBO

Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions
16
Dec
by Mike Coppinger

Billy Joe Saunders traveled across the pond and, simply put, held a master class in boxing over 12 rounds.

He retained his WBO middleweight title with a unanimous decision over David Lemieux in the challenger’s hometown of Laval, Canada, on HBO. One judge scored it a shutout, 120-108. The other scores: 118-110 and 117-111.

Saunders (26-0, 12 knockouts) was in control from the onset with his excellent jab and outlanded the Canadian 103-12 in that department. Saunders connected on a staggering 37 percent of his jabs and bloodied Lemieux’s nose.

Lemieux, a former 160-pound titleholder, had no answers for Saunders and said he hurt his left hand in Round 2.

“I know you’re booing me because I whipped your fighter’s ass, but that’s boxing,” said Saunders, 28. “I knew what he was coming for, I look easy to whip, I look easy to put down, but you can’t hit me. I like to come to someone’s backyard because I perform better.”

Saunders credited trainer Dominic Ingle with his transformation into an elite level fighter. Now, the Brit is in position to fight the likes of Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, but first, he figures to meet Daniel Jacobs or Demetrius Andrade.

  • Luca Blight

    I was rooting for Lemieux via brutal KO. But like I said, it won’t be surprising if BJS wins via decision. I guess he’s too slick and quick for a flat-footed Lemieux. It would be interesting to see BJS go against Jacobs.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Other than Jacobs size and power, I think Saunders is the better all around boxer. It would be a good fight, but not one I believe Saunders would accept.

      • Koninbeor

        I think Saunders would sign up to fight DJ, I just think he wants GGG or Canelo first for bigger money. Jacobs would be such a tough fight.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Maybe. The problem is that he has an open date and Danny is worthy of the shot. The winner would have earned the the opportunity to be the undisputed MW Champ.

          • Koninbeor

            I agree. Jacobs would school Canelo, too.

  • Guy Grundy

    That was a mighty impressive performance from Saunders ( shades of Calzaghe v Lacy and Froch v Bute ) who simply schooled Lemieux.Frankly it turned out to be a mismatch with Sanders hitting Lemieux at will with that devastating jab and Lemieux in return constantly hitting air. How on earth two of the judges gave Lemieux two and three rounds, is mind boggling.As one sided a fight as you’ll ever see.Lemieux’s pathetic and feeble post fight explanation and evident sour grapes beggared belief.Saunders was simply on a different level.

    • Keano

      Told everyone Saunders would do it!

  • OLATARD

    Billy Joe Saunders – Hey mum im coming home with my 0 and WBO!

  • Hurricane Andrew

    How much longer until HBO is completely out of the boxing business? Outside of Canelo and GGG (who isn’t a PPV draw), do they have any star fighters? ESPN’s got the Top Rank deal and Showtime has all of Haymon’s stable and AJ as well.

    • WR

      HBO out of the boxing business? Where are the Ppv fighters over @ Showtime & Espn ? HBO will always be around and still beats Showtime in the viewership ratings

      • Hurricane Andrew

        Not unless they can lure some fighters back to the network, and Viacom/Showtime’s pockets are far deeper at this point. I’m not saying I want them out of the business, but when they’re hanging their hat on frauds like Cletus Seldin, and guys who were already exposed years ago like David Le Pew, they’re skating on thin ice.

        • WR

          I don’t get your point because Viacom/Showtime pockets were always deep & the their viewership was always behind HBO, with Matchroom and Golden Boy upcoming cards in 2018 You;ll enjoy it

          • Hurricane Andrew

            Not always. HBO was positively dreadful in 2005 and 2006 and Showtime was putting together excellent fights during that time period and their budget at that time was about a quarter of what HBO was blowing on dreck like Klitschko vs Eliseo Castillo. What’s going on now is reminding me of those years.

          • WR

            Well That’s a matter of opinion The Facts are Showtime might have all of the PBC roster on their network But Showtime doesn’t get the viewership that HBO gets…. numbers prove that

  • ciobanu catalin

    Its official, we have a new player in the mix and im a fan now. I want to see him play with the big boys, ggg and canelo! I think he beats jacobs and andrade, i know dj is a big test, but now i think this find a way, cant wait 🙂

    • ceylon mooney

      jacobs is the fight i wanta see.

  • Dee Money

    Very impressive win, but I’d still favor any of the big 3 (GGG, Jacobs, Canelo) against BJS; although to be fair he is good enough to give any of them a fight and I’d at least give him a 30% against all three.

    His size, or more precisely his reach- which outside of his quickness is his most important attribute- would be nullified vs Jacobs. For certain he was at a size disadvantage against Lee, but Jacobs is a grade above Lee.

    He’d have the reach advantage against either GGG or Canelo, but I think either of those two could outbox him. Canelo is just as slick, and would eventually work his way in and overwhelm BJS with his workload. GGG can cut off the ring; he’d take a few shots and work his way in- BJS would hold, and hold, and hold as a response. But eventually GGG would get to the body and outwork him.

    • Erik Eckhardt

      That 30% is a bit too low I think. With GGG slowing down, given how he struggled against Jakobs, I give BJS at least a 50% chance. I give him 40 to 50% against Carmelo who is plodding but smart and always comes up with a tricky shot now and then, which packs a punch. Jakob’s is a toss-up. Jakobs, to me, is a physically stronger version of Willie Monroe JR, who BJS beat, and Jakob’s struggled against another awkward technician (Pirog, who knocked him out cold). Honestly, if BJS is focused and determined and can use his immense talent, he is able to beat anyone in the division.

      • Harry

        Yeah, I suppose the fact that BJS dealt with the rising star in Eubank Jr. was an early warning sign and Inglewood further improved his game; BJS is not impressive puncher but he has mastered the sweet art and was polished by Inglewood.

        • Turner Wednesday

          It’s Ingle, not Inglewood.

          FFS!

          • Kudos

            Predictive text.

      • ceylon mooney

        yea BJS is a more difficult fight for golovkin than alvarez.

      • Julio

        The Jacobs that lost to Pirog is long gone.Dude is a more complete fighter now, and after giving a good account of himself vs the mighty GGG, he will be a handful to any MW.

    • Stephen M

      I think that Jacobs has all the attributes to beat Saunders. Charlo too. Something tells me that Saunders won’t want it either of those guys.

      • philoe bedoe

        Why wouldn’t he want to fight them?
        He’s got a better winning resume at 160 than both those fighters………..

        • Stephen M

          Hi risk lo reward. He could have picked either of those instead of Lemieux.

          • philoe bedoe

            If I remember correctly Lemeiux was referred by the WBO.
            The Jacobs fight will be a difficult one to make now he’s with Eddie Hearn…………..

  • Chris Stans

    I wouldn’t entertain the idea of Lemieux winning because I had a sneaking suspicion this would happen. If you have a good jab and know how to move in a circle u stand a chance.

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    Saunders put on a beautiful display of boxing, and the MW division just got really interesting.

    • ceylon mooney

      he definitely performed to his abilities. he was frickin great. i think feel that fight was saunders audition for alvarez, so GB wont be makin that fight for a while.

      • Fist_ti_cuffs

        He should fight Danny Jacobs first. If he can beat Jacobs (a tall order), he should get the winner of 3G vs Alvarez in September for all the marbles. A win over Jacobs would make him a star in his own right. Saunders should avoid Charlo and Adrade at all cost though.

        • Andy T

          BJS has a title and proved he is a top contender he does not need a fight with Jacobs first GGG or Canelo next

          • Julio

            He looked good against a class b or even c fighter. I would seek to make the fight with Jacobs to see if he can handle a more rounded level of opposition.

          • Andy T

            Lemieux was in line to fight GGG or Canelo so what is the difference Jacobs has had his chance and fell short.

          • ceylon mooney

            jabons would be a real interesting match. alvarez/GBP aint takin that, but i think golovkin would.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            They are fighting in May, so he needs a dance partner, but I’m sure he’ll choose someone domestically with little risk.

          • Andy T

            Are they fighting in May GBP always string it along if Canelo gets another fight he may dodge GGG

        • Keano

          Not that I wouldn’t like it but I don’t think he will fight Jacobs. He has the belt legitimately which is enough for a good chunk of a Canelo or Golvokjn fight

          • ceylon mooney

            pretty sure GBP will pass BJS-alvarez

        • ozzy

          I doubt he’ll fight Jacobs because Eddie Hearn promotes Jacobs and Saunders’ promoter, Frank Warren, avoids working with Hearn as much as possible. However there are rare exceptions to this e.g. Skeete vs Eggington, and so although it’s very unlikely it’s not totally out of the question.

        • ceylon mooney

          i didnt think of charlo–thatd be a GREAT fight. BJS cant keep charlo off him the way he did lemmy.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            I think he’d struggle as well. Charlo is really athletic with excellent boxing skill. I think he should fight Jacobs with the winner taking on the winner of the Canelo/3G fight. One can wish!

          • ceylon mooney

            hmn…i favor charlo over jacobs. just a feelin. tho jacobs didnt get rattled against golovkin. that knockdown got him in the fight. hmn.

      • Julio

        He certainly looked the part, but as I much I would like to do, I can’t dismiss the fact that the opponent in front of him simply didn’t have the tools. It magnified the level of artistry exhibited by Saunders. I would like to see him vs Jacobs, even more so than GGG or Canelo.

        • ceylon mooney

          yeah, it was another version lemieux-golovkin. he had nothing for him. BJS was fantastic. dint realize itd be su h a mismatch. thought BJS would have to work to keep him offa him.

          • Julio

            Right, but what in my view makes the GGG demolition work more impressive is that he outboxed Lemieux staying right in front of him the entire night. And to add insult to injury, he knocked him out in the process.

          • ceylon mooney

            sure. both won the fight on jabs, too.

  • Arjay Cee

    I doubted he had it in him, but he proved me wrong. Not just good but brilliant boxing by Saunders.

  • SCOTT BARKER

    MY GUT FEELING WAS RIGHT!!! i now believe saunders vs canelo would be the best math up/then ggg vs some one new like andrade or charlo who i beleive if at his best he would win . then the GRAND FANALY—GGG VS —….SAUNDERS??? I SAID IT SO RHAT IS MY CRYSTAL BALL PRED,

    • Turner Wednesday

      Scott Barking Mad.

  • SCOTT BARKER

    OH & THE GREAT GAMBINO…….YOU OWE ME A HAND///SHAKE?

  • Pit bull

    That was to easy wasn’t it.. Just as I called it . Saunders is the hardest middleweight to beat style wise alongside Andrade ..!

  • left hook

    Big fan of Saunders now.

    • Harry

      Despite him being a master of the sweet art, he does not give a real spectacle to fans.

      • left hook

        Personally I care about the technical aspect of boxing.

        • Harry

          You are a hardcore fan and I mean casuals

          • Dee Money

            If he continues like he did last night, I think even casuals would be interested in his fights, at least based purely on his ‘in the ring abilities’. To be fair though most casual fans are attracted to spectacle, storyline, and big names (see MayMac) as opposed to boxing.

            But I think many casual fans would enjoy what BJS did, athletic, stick and move. As long as there is enough punching and not a lot of running and grabbing he’d draw eyeballs.

          • Keano

            Search on YouTube for ifl tv and Saunders. His interviews are top class. He has the charisma to build fans

          • Orca

            Charisma? He’s a twat. IMO. Nice skills though.

          • Keano

            Do not deny he’s a twat but he’s a funny man and his more recent interviews he’s more serious if you search and watch

          • philoe bedoe

            What part of him is a twat?
            He’s bantering and trying to gain an advantage over men who’s trying to to punch his face in……….

          • Orca

            I just don’t like the guy. Sometimes, people just rub you the wrong way. No time for him. Hope his title goes to Mexico, kazakhstan or USA courtesy of GGG, Alvarez Jacobs……whoever. No guarantee though. He’s a good fighter when he’s switched on.

          • philoe bedoe

            I find that very strange……….

          • Orca

            I find it strange that you find that strange. Do you like everyone?

          • philoe bedoe

            I don’t dislike people that have no effect on my life, if your not interfering with my family or business then I have no problem with people.
            Unless there a rapist, murderer, paedophile, or a generally wicked person……

          • Orca

            Are you being serious Philoe? Come on, it’s all pantomime. I don’t really know the man but I don’t particularly like the persona he projects in public. Is that ok? He’s not for me. Plus, he bores me in the ring. You are way overreacting. We all have our favourites, for whatever reasons.

          • philoe bedoe

            There’s one thing I don’t do is overreact.
            I agree that we’ve got our favourites but I genuinely can’t think of a boxer that I dislike enough to bad mouth.
            That includes other controversial boxers like Broner, Eubank, Naseem Hamed, Mayweather………

          • Orca

            Ok Philoe. Guess we will leave this here.

      • Orca

        Yeah, not the most entertaining of fighters. To be honest, I hope he gets his clock cleaned.

  • Gian Torres

    BJS hugging was a stronger determining factor in the evolution and outcome of the fight than Lemieux’s power punching and toughness. This kind of non-fighting “fighting” GAME is bad for boxing and bad for the boxers. It’s telling that BJS acts like somebody who has an unearned position. It’s human nature to act spoiled like BJS when we have more than we deserve.

    • Jamie Lomas

      What are you talking about??

    • Tom Jennings

      You’re talking bs man

    • Turner Wednesday

      Ask for your prescription to be increased.

      • Gian Torres

        Tell your veterinarian that your suppositories aren’t working. I think you may need bigger ones so you’ll be nicer. LOL!

    • Lee McGuire

      You obviously have no idea what the “sweet science” is about.

      • Gian Torres

        Lee McGuire and the 3 stooges(Lomas, Jennings, Wednesday)
        LOL! You one-sentence non-talents are unable to think for yourselves or out of the box. It’s very simple, BJS hugged to neutralize Lemieux’s power, hugging was therefore a stronger determining factor than punching power in the evolution and outcome of the fight. Furthermore, I understand BJS may have had stamina issues in the past. If that’s so, then his hugging was used to control the pace and conserve his energy better, which means hugging was also a stronger determining factor in the evolution and outcome of the fight than stamina.

  • Harry

    Now I see why GGG was not too eager to fight Saunders who may well be even more elusive than Canelo and harder to hit clean.

    • Orca

      Come on. You can’t possibly think that GGG was worried about fighting BJS. Saunders is on record in the past saying he didn’t want any part of GGG. Plus, he has been highly erratic since beating Eubank. Hardly fought and when he did, he’s looked bad, if not terrible at times. He fought up to his abilities last night.

      • Harry

        It seems to me that BJS tends to rise to the occasion. He trained in a slipshod manner for Akavov because he underestimated him, but he was very good against Lemieux. Billy lacks self-discipline but has plenty of talent and a high boxing IQ. When he knows he can be beaten or koed he takes the matter seriously and comes out at his best.

        • ceylon mooney

          man, he had that from the opening bell.

        • Orca

          Can’t argue with much of that.

      • left hook

        He called GGG out multiple times.

        • John Newman

          He was offered a career high payday to fight Golovkin in Kazakstan during the world Expo. He wanted nothing to do with it. Saunders has ducked GGG twice. That he has called him out means nothing.

          • philoe bedoe

            No he didn’t.
            Golovkin chose to fight Canelo instead of unifying against Billie Joe in Kazakhstan……..

          • Kudos

            Wrong, stop listening to Steve Kim.

          • ceylon mooney

            BJS himself said he wasnt ready for golovkin. 2 years ago or so? it was right before they finally said yes to brook and no one else would fight him. i felt, well, at least saunders openly admits it. then later on he started callin him out.

          • Kudos

            He agreed to fight GGG in Kazakhstan.

          • ceylon mooney

            yeah man thats cool. hes changed position. golovkin went wih alvarez in stead. im sure hes still willing.

          • Keano

            He signed the contract lol

          • left hook

            He was injured when GGG called him out and it wasn’t in Kazakhstan. After injury, Saunders called Golovkin out multiple times and even offered to go to Kazakhstan.

        • Orca

          Only when his career stalled and he had nowhere left to go. He was looking to cash out. He now seems to have recovered his spark, so we will see what happens.

          • left hook

            U have nothing prove his career stalled…he was injured and couldn’t fight. Now his well healed, he called out Golovkin multiple times and u know this.

    • Dee Money

      I am fairly certain BJS alluded to GGG having called him out already. I believe the gist of his statement was that GGG was calling him out but he wasn’t in shape; now that he is in shape lets see if GGG still wants to.

      Whether or not he still wants to, it seems to be that BJS himself backs the premise that GGG was ready to fight before Saturday.

      • Harry

        GGG will probably fight Saunders after Canelo, whether he wins or loses. If he beats Canelo he will want to unify the division, but if he loses he will want to win at least the WBO belt to lay the scene for a third showdown with Canelo.

  • Colnef

    Consider me impressed, I though this was a 50:50 fight.

  • philoe bedoe

    Never doubted that Billie Joe would win but he done it easier than I expected……….

    • Orca

      Same. Thought he’d win an 8-4. BJS all wrong for Lemieux. Saying all that, Lemieux was awful. Completely clueless.

      • philoe bedoe

        I was thinking that Lemeiux would make it closer due to Billie Joe’s stamina issues in the past.
        But there was no problems with that in this fight.
        Billie Joe left Lemeiux flummoxed……..,,,

        • left hook

          There is nothing special about Lemieux. The only asset he has is punch power. Imagine if Billie Joe had power, Lemieux would have been knocked out.

          • D. Gambino

            Saunders could’ve stopped Lemieux if he wanted. I would’ve been really impressed if he did that.

          • ceylon mooney

            yea. wondering why he didnt. thought he had it 2 or 3 times.

          • left hook

            Saunders is not known for power, so how could he have stopped Lemieux.

          • D. Gambino

            He definitely could have stopped Lemieux. He was hurting him quite a bit and let him off the hook. Maybe that was Ingle’s plan but I would’ve told Saunders if you can stop him – stop him but don’t get reckless.

          • left hook

            If you don’t have power why would I expect you to knock somebody out. Lemieux has natural power not Suanders.

          • D. Gambino

            Forget all of your notions about Saunders. While you were watching the fight – can you tell me that Lemieux wasn’t ripe for a stoppage?

            No one thought Saunders would put Lee down twice, right? Saunders could’ve stopped Lemieux. Saunders could’ve stepped up the intensity to force Lemieux’s corner to throw the towel in. Stoppage doesn’t always have to mean in the ring.

            That’s all I’m trying to say. It was there for Saunders. Saunders took the safer route. No sense taking a risk and catching a hard punch, right?

        • D. Gambino

          Best version of Saunders I’ve ever seen. Really good overall performance minus the running he did in the 11th and 12th.

          • philoe bedoe

            He was still landing the better punches in those rounds…………

        • Keano

          Billy has never prepared properly. With Ingle he is and he’s a completely different beast. Whether he wins or not I’ll be betting on him against GGG or canelo because I know he’ll be the underdog

          • philoe bedoe

            He seems to have found the right team behind him, and it gets him away from all the distractions back home…….

        • Orca

          Yeah, stamina didn’t come into it. It will with Golovkin. Saying that, I think Canelo is a tougher proposition for Saunders and favour Alvarez to win handily.

          • philoe bedoe

            I think the opposite.
            I think Billie Joe’s style could be all wrong for Canelo, but I wouldn’t bet on him getting a decision in Vegas.
            Canelo as struggled with southpaw stick and movers, Trout, Lara, who are both smaller and not so busy as Billie Joe…………

          • Julio

            I also believe that this version of Saunders will give Canelo fits. Plus, Billy is a pretty big MW on top of all his abilities. GGG will fare better, but Golovkin is arguably on the slipping side now. I think the GGG that manhandled Murray disposes of him comfortably.

          • Orca

            You could be right and I get your reasoning. I just feel that Canelo has improved since those fights.

      • ceylon mooney

        didnt expect igt to be SO one-sided.

    • Julio

      Honesty I wasn’t surprised one bit. I stated in previous posts that David’s footwork is the primary reason he would have a rough time with Saunders. Still, I was hoping he could catch him, but dude has two cement blocks for feet and Billy is certainly a talented boxer.

  • ozzy

    Let’s face it Lemieux wasn’t injured from the 2nd round, he was simply making an excuse because a fighter he thought was shit handed his ass to him! He gave a totally delusional and unsporting after fight interview to Max Kellerman and gave BJS no credit at all – I hope he disappears without a trace.

    It was so nice to see Bill back to somewhere near his best – Ingle has allowed Bill to find his spark again, he was already a world class fighter it’s just that most Stateside fans & boxing media had never seen him perform well. Dan Raphael, in particular, should be eating crow this morning LOL.

    • Stephen M

      Lemieux won’t disappear. He’ll be back on HBO but hopefully matched appropriately.

      • ozzy

        If Lemmy is so superior to Bill in the person department why did he not have the class to give him some credit? Could it be he’s no better in the person department? Both fighters were guilty of trash talk before this fight, but as BJS backed up his main threat that part wasn’t really trash talk. Lemmy’s reaction will probably mean he’ll encounter more trash talk from future opponents – so his post-fight delusions (doubt he really knew the full SP) were as ill-advised as his fight gameplan. BTW you may be unfortunate enough to see Lemmy again on HBO but I doubt we’ll see as much of him on uk telly.

        • philoe bedoe

          Well said, the whole trash talk thing as never bothered me,
          Who ever it comes from.
          It had’s more to the fight and if it gives a boxer more of an edge then so be it………..

        • Stephen M

          I didn’t say Lemieux is a better person, I said I don’t like Saunders.

    • D. Gambino

      I thought Lemieux would win as Saunders would gas out late but I was wrong. I have a new respect for Saunders. The guy boxed a real nice fight. I didn’t like the running he did in the 11th and 12th rounds but the fight was over at the end of the 7th. Saunders was hurting Lemieux and I would have much rather seen Saunders get the stoppage either from the ref or by Lemieux’s corner by simply beating him down versus the running. I get that is Saunders style now.

      At any rate – good win for Saunders on the big stage. I’d definitely like to see him fight again.

      • ozzy

        I understand your frustrations, however I believe BJS said that they simply wanted to play it safe and not give David any chance of connecting with a big punch. So I guess to a large extent the win was more important than the style of victory. Although I thought Saunders was very good overall.

        • Ten Count Toronto

          Might regret not taking this opportunity to practice his hunting skills if one day he is in a position to need a KO (or at least some big rounds) as we saw with a certain play-it-safe fighter last week.

    • Keano

      Now I really want to see him against GGG or Canyellow

      • Ten Count Toronto

        Personally I’d rather see him matched against longer, faster & more athletic Middleweights. A Canelo-Saunders fight might be overly tactical, while Golovkin fight would likely take place in 2019 by which time I doubt Golovkin would have the legs to track Saunders down while Sauders would be even less inclined to take chnces than he was with Lemieux.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      I agree with many of your points. But I don’t think we can say with certainty weather Lemieux injured his hand or not. The main thing, just as with Rigondeaux last week, is that a bad hand, even a broken one, does not come close to explaining the degree of his ineffectiveness – a major knee, ankle or abdominal injury might – but not a bad hand. Obviously he did not have what ot takes to deal with last nights version of Saunders.

  • J rock

    I admit, I slept on Saunders. I might sleep on him again though, but I am impressed. No way could I have seen a shutout.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      That’s OK Saunders has been sleeping on Saunders too. We need to see this form a little more often before project Saturday’s version of Saunders against other top Middleweights with a solid reason to expect seeing the same fighter. Remeber how great Andrien Borner looked against Demarco…

  • Gruelgle31175

    Aye Billy Joe, mighty fine dancing class you put on there. Now take your garter and float away with the rest of the wee faeries!

    Seriously though, impressive win and Ill be waiting to see what happens against a much larger Jacobs or MW who applies effective pressure/ is more successful at cutting off the ring.

  • Andy T

    Brilliant display by BJS it will be intrestint to see BJS in with GGG or Canelo or will they avoid him?

  • Turner Wednesday

    Billy Joe-Machenko.

  • Ewan Leaper

    Knew it wouldn’t be competitive when I saw Saunders in terrific shape, he’s a terrific talent who’s worst enemy is himself, when he applies himself he’s a worldie. Lemieux has been over-rated but he’s good enough that Saunders has made a big statement.

    As a Brit I’d be most likely to pin my hopes of elite level success on him and Josh Taylor even though there are some nasty dudes in and around their divisions, they’re top talents. Quite a bit of negativity towards Saunders and Tyson Fury in this country because of their heritage but I’m delighted to have them represent the UK, hopefully Fury makes Joshua an afterthought before Deontay Wilder does because I am bored of Joshua Mania, it’s misguided.

    As for Saunders I don’t think he beats Alvarez or Golovkin just now but if he remains dedicated as he appears to be just now then I think we might be in for a surprise.

    • Kudos

      Nothing to do with Saunders heritage. He’s not very pc, which I like but the liberal babies don’t. Imagine Fury was black & Joshua white how many would use race as an excuse for the way Fury is being overlooked compared with AJ

  • BobbyPFalcon

    I thought Lemieux would walk right through this guy, so I came away impressed. His mouth was the reason I wanted him to lose…

  • Mattias Larsson

    GGG will kick Saunders ass if they
    ever meet. He has got more than a jab in his arsenal.

    • Kudos

      You’re probably one of those that said he’d kick canelo and Jacobs ass.

      • Julio

        And that is the beauty of GGG’s talents. Unlike most perceived “bangers” Gennady can actually outbox the boxers and outwork the sluggers. GGG might be slowing down at this point, still, he had enough to impose himself vs Jacobs, and even Canelo

      • Mattias Larsson

        Well, he clearly beat both of them. Let’s bang the drum for Saunders if he can get past these guys.

  • John Grady

    An excellent performance – overwhelming a quality fighter in his prime years, across seas and in hostile territory… a GGG battle is deserved, but I’m not sure if it will occur anytime soon.

  • Stephen M

    Well, needless to say that I’m glad I didn’t spend any money on that. Saunders is pretty good but I can’t stand him. He’s my new Money May. See? I’m not racist.

  • Floridastorm

    I think it’s now the perfect time for BJS and GGG to meet for all the belts. GGG can’t allow himself to hang around for another 7 or 8 months to fight his majesty Canelo. Put the offer to BJS once again. Let’s do it in Kazakhstan. You like to travel Billy so should be no problem. I think the BJS outdid himself last night. Looked the best he has ever looked. Can’t really see him dancing for 12 rounds against GGG. But, who knows. Just remember, GGG is no Lemieux.

    • John Newman

      Probably won’t be in Kazakstan, that proposed fight had money from the Kazak government because of the World Expo there. But I agree that it is the most compelling fight at the top of the division (GGG has already beat, just not on Adelaide Byrd and Don Trella’s cards, the rest of the top dogs).

    • Andy T

      Good shout BJS could take Borat as his promotions manager 😂

  • Dee Money

    I hate to think it, but I fear GGG v BJS would be a snoozefest. BJS comes out like he did last night sticking and moving; but after GGG starts to cut off the ring and work his way inside Saunders uses his length to just start holding (as he did the couple times Lemmy figured out how to cut off the ring).

  • Joe Abba

    Well, either BJS is that good, or Lemieux isn’t. I don’t personally think it’s both, so let’s get him in the ring with Charlo or Jacobs and see how he fares. Then he can fight the GGG/Canelo winner. Seems fair.

    • Andy T

      No he beat Lemieux who was in line to fight the winner so give BJS the fight 👌

      • Keano

        He’s got the WBO belt which completes the puzzle he can fight who he wants that belt is worth a lot to either Canelo or GGG

  • Ted Mendez

    Very fine performance by Saunders. He boxed beautifully. He won’t be easy to beat.

  • Dee Money

    I had a feeling GBP got Canelo moved up to the top of the WBO rankings in anticipation of Lemieux winning the belt and then matching up the two of them in May. With BJS winning the way he did I wonder if GBP is having second thoughts of having their cash cow risk a loss to lesser known fighter.

    I’d still favor Canelo to beat Saunders, but I don’t know if the reward balances out the risk in the eyes of DLH and co. I wouldn’t be surprised if negotiations heat up all of a sudden for the GGG Canelo rematch.

    • ceylon mooney

      i dont think GB is makin that match now

      • Stephen M

        Really bad style for Canelo.

        • ceylon mooney

          was wondering how that would match up…think alvarez could make BJS miss the way hed did golovkin?

          • Stephen M

            Canelo would be in pursuit and Saunders would be making him miss. Canelo is best with guys coming at him. It would be a close fight.

  • John Newman

    Anyone out there (still) think Lemieux deserves another crack at Golovkin? Oscar? Mr Gomez?

  • Mike M.

    Wasn’t surprising, Lemmy’s been out boxed lesser fighters in the past. Davids never been much of a thinker in that ring. I’ve never seen someone willingly walk into so many jabs.

    • Julio

      Dude is a pure brawler, and that penchant for it is what took him to a title reign, and several other attempts to remain relevant. As limited as he is, HBO still finds a slot for him. Not too shabby if you ask me. He just have to be matched right.

      • Stephen M

        Exactly. Not the best but really entertaining if matched appropriately.

  • SCOTT BARKER

    I NOW BELEIVE THE BEST FIGHT IN THE 1ST HALF OF THE NEW YEAR(MAY) WOULD BE SAUNDERS VS CANELO. BEING THAT SAUNDERS IS THE TYPE THAT RISES FOR THE OCC.-I WOULD FAVOR HIM IN THAT MATCHUP;I COULD SEE HIM GIVING CANELO FIGHTS ;MOVING AROUND LIKE HE DID LASTNIGHT;LOTS OF PEOPLE COMPLAINED HOW CANELO MOVED(RAN FROM GGG) WAIT TILL & IF THESE 2 FIGHT. IM NOT CALLING SAUNDERS A MAYWEATHER,BUT REMEMBER HOW CANELO DIDNT EVEN WIN A ROUND AGAINST HIM. CANELO NOW COULDNT BEAT HIM NOW IN A REMATCH OR SAUNDERS.

    • Stephen M

      Is that one of those old keyboards with no lower case letters? Or are you just too stupid to figure out how to take off the caps lock?

      • Koninbeor

        That makes at least twice he’s been told now.

  • Kiowhatta

    Lemieux is way better than this performance suggests- For a multitude of possible reasons, he had a bad night.
    I suspect he’s the kind of pressure fighter who can’t deal with the extensive movement and outside combination punching Saunders possesses. He has a plodding, come forward style, rather than the explosive, overwhelming pressure required to demoralise and unhinge BJS.

    Lemieux would struggle with just about any elite level fighter with fast feet who can dominate from the outside, Jacobs, Charlo, Andrade etc.
    When Lemieux is on song, he could perhaps hang in there with Derevyanchenko, Canelo, Murata or any fighter who likes to trade, fight on the inside, and/or is a little flat footed.
    Lemmy has a good chin and when he has a stationary target can blow fighters away.

    Golovkin was an exceptional case- he did what Kostya Tszyu used to do: dominate the ring with presence, an immovable object, breaking down his opponent with a powerful, educated lead hand and power shots to crush the opponents will and confidence to fight.

    I’m in the minority who think this fight proves Saunders belongs at the top of the division with the biggest names, but he still has room to improve his resumé which has a couple of decent scalps on it.

  • Rick

    I’m having a hard time deciding if Lemieux was just simply that bad, or if Saunders was that good. Did Lemieux land any significant punches at all?

    If Saunders fights Golovkin, he’ll get knocked out. GGG knows how to cut the ring off on a southpaw, and he’d have no problem catching Saunders. If Saunders fights Alvarez, Canelo would simply walk all over him and end it by the fifth round.

    Can’t figure out why Lemieux couldn’t figure out how to cut the ring off with Saunders. All Saunders did all night long was circle and circle and all Lemieux did was chase him. Except for Saunders’ exhibition of skill, I was totally bored with the fight. Really disappointed in David Lemieux.

    The fight will be on HBO On Demand soon, but I don’t know if I can sit through it again.

  • Charley Burley

    I can’t stand Saunders, and his constant holding drives me crazy, but he might be the best middleweight in the world right now. He reminds me of Michael Nunn. Lemieux did a dismal job of cutting off the ring, although I don’t know that anyone else would do that much better.

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.