Robert Easter Jr. set to defend lightweight title vs. Javier Fortuna on Jan. 20

Robert Easter Jr., one of the fastest-rising titleholders in the sport, has an opponent for his next defense.

The Toledo, Ohio, native will put his 135-pound belt on the line against Javier Fortuna on January 20 in Brooklyn, New York, Easter announced on social media. The fight will serve as support on Showtime for the welterweight title bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Lamont Peterson.

“They ain’t gonna be able to run for long,” Easter wrote, “but for now we gotta focus on January 20th at the Barclays (Center), someone was brave enough to get this ass whooping!”

Easter (20-0, 14 knockouts) hasn’t competed since he scored a decision victory over Denis Shafikov in June in his second title defense. The 5-foot-11 puncher beat Luis Crus in his first defense after he topped Richard Commey in a thriller to claim the lightweight belt.

Now, the 26-year-old will defend against Fortuna (33-1-1, 23 KOs), who will move up from 130 pounds for his first title shot (Fortuna held the WBA’s secondary title which THE RING doesn’t recognize.)

The 28-year-old Dominican’s lone defeat came to Jason Sosa last year in Beijing, but he’s reeled off four victories since. He’ll need to score the biggest win of his career if he’s going to topple Easter, whom he’ll be conceding five inches in height to.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger