Photo gallery: Billy Joe Saunders-David Lemieux workouts

WBO middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders and challenger David Lemieux work out for the cameras just days ahead of their matchup in Laval, Canada.

Also included in this gallery (and on the fight card) are lightweight combatants Antoine Douglas and Gary O’Sullivan (with the moustache); junior welterweights Cletus Seldin and Yves Ulysse Jr.; junior middleweight Steven Butler; welterweight Custio Clayton; and Kim Clavel, who will make her debut as a junior flyweight.

Photos by Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger Management