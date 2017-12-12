Katie Taylor’s first title defense to stream live on Wednesday

Photo by Ed Diller / DiBella Entertainment

Katie Taylor will defend her WBA lightweight title for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in London, with the fight to be streamed live on social media platforms by Showtime.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist from Ireland will face Jessica McCaskill (5-1, 3 knockouts), of Chicago.

Taylor (7-0, 4 KOs), whose popularity places her at the center of growing interest in women’s boxing, turned pro a year ago and won the title with a unanimous decision over Anahi Esther Sanchez in late October.

The full eight-fight card from York Hall will be available for free, exclusively to the U.S. audience on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and the Showtime Boxing Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Coverage from London will be provided by Sky Sports and also feature Conor Benn, Lawrence Okolie, Josh Kelly and Joe Cordina in separate bouts.