Tuesday, December 12, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Guillermo Rigondeaux’s left hand bruised, not broken, in loss to Vasyl Lomachenko

Mikey Williams/Top Rank
12
Dec
by Mike Coppinger

It turns out Guillermo Rigondeaux’s left hand wasn’t broken after all.

The Cuban suffered a hand injury during Round 2 of his Saturday junior lightweight title fight against fellow two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasyl Lomachenko, and said he aggravated the ailment the following round. Rigondeaux believed the hand was broken, and retired on his stool following the sixth round after he was simply outclassed by the better, larger man.

Rigondeaux (17-1, 11 knockouts) was transported to Bellevue Hospital in New York to have his hand examined, but according to Roc Nation Sports’ Dino Duva — Rigo’s promoter — the fighter didn’t have X-rays on his hand that night after experiencing an incredibly long wait time in the emergency room.

Instead, the X-rays took place Monday in Miami, where Rigondeaux resides, and no fracture was broken, only a bruise, Duva told RingTV.com.

The fighter was heavily criticized for quitting during the highly anticipated fight on ESPN. Now that we know his hand wasn’t broken, the southpaw is sure to receive even more scorn.

“I lost, no excuses,” Rigondeaux said after the fight. “I injured the top of my left hand in the second round. He’s a very technical fighter, he’s explosive. I’m gonna come back because that’s what I do. The weight was not a factor in this fight. It was the injury to my hand.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Don Badowski

    Mental note: Never get hurt in New York on a Saturday night, or you’ll end up flying to Miami for x-rays.

    • Left Hook2

      Hard to fathom not having the connections to get a fighter seen sooner than the casual drug seekers or co-pay avoiders…

      • Ten Count Toronto

        Isn’t this the same gang the couldn’t be bothered to pick up his travel documents causing him to have to pull out of a fight in England? The guy has a pyroll of the most useless deadbeats in the game.

        • Left Hook2

          Definitely do him no favors…

    • Boxing Truth

      <– this guy LOL'd

  • Franz Lorenz

    I mean we all knew, but I still hoped it would be something more serious, it would be a shame to have him retire on such a negative note

    • Ten Count Toronto

      Being essentially a 1-armed fighter to begin with, the handicap of any kinf og Left hand injury is greatly magnified for Rigondeaux. But having allwed his entire career to coe down to this fight, quitting for this reason shouldn’t have been an option.

  • thehamburgler

    no excuses. literally followed by an excuse. fuck off. bye.

    • Uncle Sham

      He quit like a b*tch!!!!

  • David Hawkins

    He could have had 3 good hands–the 37-year old Cuban was STILL gonna lose this fight. For all his touted defensive skill, Rigondeaux just isn’t as fast, as ring-smart or as good as the Ukrainian. Maybe no one on the planet is.

  • FLOMATARD

    I sparred with my brother, got my ass wopped and now my spirit is bruised.

  • Rude Boy

    Heres hoping that the fighters in his own weight division or at 126 finds the courage to face him now.. . Yep. Frampton and LSC I am talking about you guys.

  • Boxing Truth

    No need for Rigo to receive more scorn. He’ll get that every time he looks in the mirror.

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.