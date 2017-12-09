Sunday, December 10, 2017  |
Vasyl Lomachenko outclasses Guillermo Rigondeaux, who quits with hand injury after sixth

by Mike Coppinger

NEW YORK — The fight was billed as a historical matchup, the only professional meeting in history between two-time Olympic gold medalists.

It turned out to be anything but legendary.

Rigondeaux quit on his stool following Round 6 with complaints of a broken left hand. The Cuban expat had no answers for everything Lomachenko threw, other than to duck and clinch.

He was docked one point by referee Steve Willis in Round 6 for excessive holding, and other than a pair of nice overhand lefts that connected the previous round, it was a mismatch.

Lomachenko retained his WBO junior lightweight title and cemented his status as one of the best fighters in the world regardless of weight with an undressing of Rigondeaux — who was moving up two weight classes — Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on ESPN.

“I guess I’ll change my name to Nomaschencko,” joked Lomachenko, 29, who has now stopped four consecutives opponents on their stool. “This is not a big win for me because this wasn’t Rigondeaux’s natural weight. It was a good win, but not a big win.”

Rigondeaux felt discomfort in his left hand during Round 2, and damaged it further the following round (he headed to Bellevue Hospital for examination). Following the sixth, with Rigondeaux down 59-54 on two cards and 60-53 on the third, the 122-pound champion and trainer Pedro Diaz jointly decided there was no point in continuing with the southpaw’s power hand possibly fractured.

It didn’t seem to matter, as Lomachenko (10-1, 8 knockouts) had his way. He threw punches from every angle, slid to his left, to the right, and found openings where there didn’t appear to be any. The Ukrainian (who also held a title at 126 pounds) exerted his superior size on the inside, and whenever Rigondeaux ducked — and there were many instances — Lomachenko bent down and peppered him with punches in rapid succession.

It was a shocking performance considering Rigondeaux’s vast credentials entering the fight. Two Olympic gold medals, recognition as perhaps the best defensive fighter in the sport and status as THE RING’s No. 5 pound-for-pound fighter. Lomachenko made all the plaudits disappear in one night.

“What I sense is I’m seeing something special,” said Lomachenko’s hall of fame promoter, Bob Arum. “It will have to be part of history. I’ve been around great fighters. (Sugar Ray) Leonard, (Marvin) Hagler, Floyd (Mayweather), (Manny) Pacquiao. I’ve never seen a fighter like this, even (Muhammad) Ali.”

Rigondeaux (17-1, 11 KOs) found success in a feeling-out first round, and won the frame on two of three scorecards, but he wouldn’t win another. The 37-year-old didn’t connect on more than three punches in any round, per CompuBox, and looked generally bewildered in the ring for the first time ever.

Rigondeaux yearned for a matchup of this magnitude since he toppled Nonito Donaire, the reigning fighter of the year, in 2013. But the fights never materialized. Instead, Rigondeaux was met with a glut of excuses at every turn, each one more nonsense than the next. Names like Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz avoided the 122-pound champion, reasoning that he wasn’t a big enough draw.

In reality, no one wanted to match wits — and skills — with the maestro.

It left Rigondeaux no choice but to climb two weight classes, jumping over featherweight entirely, to challenge Lomachenko. The fighters held a second-day weigh-in Saturday morning, with each man unable able to exceed 138 pounds.

Lomachenko came in right under the limit, at 137.4 pounds in boxer briefs, while Rigondeaux weighed 130 even in a full sweat suit. That size disparity was evident in the ring. So was the skill disparity.

Lomachenko’s legend only grows with each successful outing. He made Nicholas Walters, a formidable puncher, quit in November under a bevy of tricks and combinations. He pummeled lesser fighters during this campaign like Jason Sosa and Miguel Marriaga, middling competitors with little nuance in their game.

Rigondeaux represented a different beast altogether, at least on paper.

Only Lomachenko treated him like the rest.

Can anyone test Lomachenko, much less beat him? Arum doesn’t believe so.

And after a performance like this, who can argue?

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • FLOMATARD

    Enjoy retirement Rigo!!

  • Colin Bullard

    Nomaschenko broke him,
    Getting Ali vibes from him no lie, the quickness, footwork, coordination, punch placement, volume punching, accuracy, IQ . P4P #1 no doubt

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Dude Loma said himself that wasn’t Rigo’s weight. Lomo had every advantage. Now Rigo can go back to obscurity and maybe Lomo moves up to 135 for some better challenges. Getting Ali vibes…….SMH!!

      • Nick

        Your argument doesn’t make any sense. Loma came in at 137. Garcia is probably the next big fight and he rehydrated (apparently) to around 150.

        The only real “challenge” is fighting a guy WAY bigger than you. It’s not really a good thing IMO for real boxing fans, but it’s all you can really do when someone is as dominate as Lomanchenko.

      • Mitchell Nelms

        You have to suffer a special kind of humiliation to quit in round 6 of the biggest fight of your career…

        • Arjay Cee

          Exactly, Mitchell.

          Rigo learned what levels really mean tonight. His disgraceful exit from the fight will earn him a place in ignominy with Roberto Duran. Or actually, beneath him: Duran at least fought before he quit.

          • Julio

            Don’t you dare put Rigo in the same stratosphere of Duran. LOL.

          • booyahcah29

            Rigo is definitely not on cepillos level. Casamayor would have responded in kind. This fight was a show.

      • Charlie U.

        A white boxer being compared to Ali?? Blasphemy!

      • booyahcah29

        He had a skill advantage too. Rigo throws one shot at a time and cannot fight inside. Loma got in his ass and all he could do was hold. He is not as skilled as his huggers claim. He was worthless in this bout.

    • Julio

      Lomachenko needs to go find some real competition.

      • bradman

        His only competition is up a weight class. Or three.

        • Julio

          I think he can be effective up to 140. But he needs to give Mikey Garcia a call first thing in the morning.

          • bradman

            I’d be happy seeing him in with Linares too.

          • Julio

            Linares is certainly good, but he is not quite among the elite. If Lomachenko really wants to make a statement, he has to make that fight Garcia sooner rather than later.

          • bradman

            Don’t get me wrong, I really want to see Loma in with Garica, but I’d be happy with Linares beforehand if necessary.

          • Julio

            Sure I would watch Loma vs Linares as well, but considering all the hype surrounding him, and the way he toys with the opposition, beating Linares would not do much more than what’s happening now.

  • Karl Orf

    What was it? It was a fight? Rigo just sceared? I dont understend! Pls someno can tell! What was it?????

    • Floridastorm

      Rigo totally outclassed by Lomo. Didn’t see Rigo land more than 2 or 3 punches, none of them effective. Rigo clinched from the first round on when he felt Lomo’s power. No contest.

  • ceylon mooney

    wtf was that

    rigo mortis

    • FLOMATARD

      llmao

      • ceylon mooney

        im disgusted

        • FLOMATARD

          just a last payday for rigo, you know retirement funds

        • Charlie U.

          About the fight itself or the quitting?

    • Charlie U.

      Loma camp was smart to make such a big issue about the tying up/holding before the fight.

  • bradman

    Right now, Nonito Donaire is sitting at home with a big shit-eating grin on his face.

  • The Black Mamba

    I guess I have to go up a few weight classes to actually find a guy I favor to beat him, lol. Incredible what he does to is opponents, and he is constantly improving.
    I’m curious how he would deal with Crawford, though.

    • bradman

      Or how Crawford would deal with him.

      • Nick

        Uh yeah because Crawford rehydrated to 160.

      • The Black Mamba

        I agree, lol. There is a reason there a weight classes in boxing, though. Crawford is taller and bigger than Lomachenko; his move to 147 lbs was a physical necessarity as much as it was a search of opponents.

        • bradman

          Plus there was really nothing left for him to prove at 135 or 140. Much bigger names at 147 now.

      • Nick

        Yeah Vitali Klitschko would show him whose boss too.

        • bradman

          LOL

      • Son of God

        Didn’t you know that Bud Crawford eats Olympic Gold medalists for breakfast ? Gamboa, Diaz all food for him.

        • bradman

          And Loma does it to 2-time gold medalists.

        • Julio

          Crawford needs to fight the big boys at 147.

  • Lion king

    One more Nomaschenko

  • Charlie U.

    Lomachenko is incredible. The footwork, the angles, the in-and-out style. Boxers are proud athletes. Especially 2 time gold medal winners like Rigo. For Loma to make these guys quit on the stool like he’s been doing is unheard of.

    • Jose from the block

      Footwork? Angles ? IN N OUT style ?? Hmmmm who does that remind you of ???!! The PAC man !!! Very similar style, both unorthodox, both kind of used the feet to step around their prey super quick.. only difference was is that PAC could end it with just one punch …

      loma just has a better jab but PAC has the bigger punch and was a bit faster and threw freakin 9 punch combos !! Imagine if this dude came around during Pac’s prime !!! You know damn PAC would have taken the fight !! PAC by KO in 10!

      • Kev Kim

        Sorry no and I’m big pac fan

      • Mark Schoeman

        Pernell…love Manny, but Loma is far more skilled. Pernell with power.

      • Julio

        I don’t really see the comparisons with Pacquiao. Sure they are both unconventional, but Lomachenko is WAAYY superior technically speaking.

    • Julio

      Sure what he is doing is unprecedented, but he has to do that against the elite around his weight class.

      • bradman

        Um, Gary Russell, Jr?

        • ceylon mooney

          if they fought now…that hap has widened comsiderably.

  • FLOMATARD

    Nicolas Walters: Welcome to the club amigo rigo!!

  • Jolo Gonzales

    Loma makes world class boxers look like amateurs.

    He’s like a combination of the alltime greats.

  • Floridastorm

    I knew that Rigo was not going to compete with Lomo and it was just a matter of time, even without the injured hand, that Rigo would have quit anyway. I really felt sorry for Rigo as he has gone through so much since leaving Cuba. Lost his entire family and hasn’t seen any of them for years. I think that Lomo would be favored against Crawford. But, he’d have to go up 17 lbs to welter as Crawford is now a welterweight.

  • bradman

    Time to start beating the drums for Mikey Garcia vs Nomaschenko! Or Linares.

  • Danilo Mariano

    What a loser. Rigo does not deserve his purse!

  • Nick

    Definitely the most exciting and impressive fighter since prime Pacquiao. I think Atlas was right that Mike Garcia is a good next fight, but it’s just difficult to picture anyone beating him unless he starts making absurd weight jumps.

    There’s been absolutely nothing to suggest in his last few fights that a conventional fighter has any hope of being competitive with him.

  • Patriot

    Rigo should be kicked out in the top 10 p4p list.. this pussy no mas boy just got schooled big time

  • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

    Rigondeaux better retire after this, please never ever televise that man again. I hope this was a fixed fight. What was he doing out there. I know Loma’ s feint game is beautiful, but sheesh do something. Literally all Rigo did was duck down and hold. Rigo is an embarassment, if you can get into his range he is useless. He has no inside fight game. He has no right hand. How did this guy beat my boy Nonito smh. Ruined a beautiful fighters career to prolong his terrible career. That performance was so damn embarrassing. Loma may be unbeatable in and around that weight class. I thought Loma would win but primarily because size. I thought they were equal in skill, but the size would be the difference. I was wrong Loma could have been any size and still embarass Rigo

  • Kev Kim

    Hate to say this bUT I think this fight actually hurt boxing. For the hardcore fans or even just fans can appreciate loma’s display but to casual fans it was just boring. No action… just a few punches landed and what? He’s quiting? Bad bad bad for boxing.

  • Roberto Carlos Guerra

    I feel bad for Rigo. Behind all the glory of escaping Cuba and realizing the American dream, to an extent, reality can often be cruel.

    Loma vs Mikey Garcia 2018. There is really no other fight out there for him. Everyone else will start mistaking the stool for an orthopedic massage seat and refuse to get off.

  • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

    I’m not sure if Mikey can handle Loma, Loma is to dynamic, to many angles and feints. I think Linares has the best chance, hes another dynamic fighter. Or maybe Easter Jr. That length and power may be to much for even Loma

    • ceylon mooney

      easter? huh? loma beats him blindfolded. weakest
      champ at 135.

      • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

        Idk about that Easter Jr is freakishly tall for a light weight and has great power. Considering Loma would be moving up in weight I can see him getting clipped.

  • Chris Stans

    If Rigo had lost a decision but put up a good fight, then u could at least say the weight was a factor. But all of his tactics were neutralized and cannibalized. He was the lesser man and instead of rallying he just shat his pants. I’m really disappointed

    • ceylon mooney

      im too

    • booyahcah29

      He never wanted to fight. I didn’t need glasses to see that. People gotta relax. Boxing fans really like spanking it to good fighters. I would like to see him in with an A level guy at his weight. I would favor Garcia over him. Mikey has every bit the level of skill and power to flip the tables. I would like to see how Loma would deal. All the rigo fight showed me was that most guys were right that he would lose. I sure as he’ll didn’t think he would last. I just didn’t see a quit job.

  • Frederick Braam

    I was not a Rigondeaux fan before this fight, and I have even less respect for him now. He was always a dirty, boring fighter, but now he’s a quitter too.

  • TeddyTruth

    why do people make a big deal about guys weighing 8 or 9 pounds more, but heavy weights can be 7 inches taller and weighting 20 to 30 pounds heavier or more. the old days(50’s, 60’s) if you say can beat a guy 2 or 3 weight classes above they fought. rigo said he could beat lomo and quit.

  • Don Badowski

    I wouldn’t be surprised if Rigo is having his trainer give his hand a good crack with a hammer, before taking him to the hospital.

  • Arjay Cee

    Kudos to Loma, masterful in every regard. What a pleasure to see a P4P#1 again who actually fights.

    Good luck to Rigo in recovering from his holding injury.

    • booyahcah29

      He threw that left 2 times. He worked it more shaving the night before.

  • booyahcah29

    Rigo looked old and rusty. Didn’t see the reflexes and he wanted no part of Loma. To quit like that, good riddance. He would get more respect if he got ktfo. Can’t change a tigers stripes. I like that Loma spent every round keeping his hands in rigos face, touching him up as much as possible. He is a bee, just buzzing around on everyone. He never lets you get comfortable.

  • Spider Rico

    So this was the fight that all the “purists” were getting wet over? Good on Lomachenko for getting the job done and the W but this fight absolutely sucked a$$ cheeks!

    You want to see the Sweet Science in its purest, most unadulterated form? Watch Sugar Ray Leonard vs Wilfred Benitez, that’s boxing 101 right there.

    Loma-Rigo was a joke!

