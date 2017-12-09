Erik Skoglund falls ill after training session, placed in medically induced coma

Photo courtesy of Sauerland Promotions

Swedish super middleweight Erik Skoglund underwent an emergency procedure to alleviate swelling on his brain yesterday.

The 26-year-old technician, who was outpointed by Callum Smith in the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series in September, had completed a training session in his hometown before becoming unwell.

Sauerland Promotions released the following statement in relation to the fighter’s condition.

“Erik was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent surgery last night to repair a bleed on the brain. Doctors are pleased with the results and Erik remains in a serious yet stable condition.

“The next 3-4 days are critical for his recovery. During this time, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of Erik and his family. We will communicate further information when it becomes available.”

Thoughts and prayers from everyone at THE RING Magazine and RingTV.com are with Erik Skoglund and his family at this very difficult time.



Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

