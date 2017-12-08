Vasyl Lomachenko, Guillermo Rigondeaux make weight for New York showdown

NEW YORK — Neither Vasyl Lomachenko nor Guillermo Rigondeaux wanted to break the staredown.

They stood face to face for a good minute Friday at The Garden after each two-time Olympic gold medalist made weight ahead of their junior lightweight title showdown on ESPN.

Rigondeaux, who holds a title at 122 pounds and is moving up two weight divisions, came in at a career-high 128.4 pounds. Lomachenko, set for his fourth title defense, tipped the scales at 129.

“If Lomachenko was reborn 10 times,” Rigondeaux, 37, said, “there wouldn’t be a version of him that could beat me.”

Lomachenko is as much as a 4-1 favorite in some sports books. He’s the younger man by nine years and the bigger man.

The Ukrainian dispatched of middling opponents Jason Sosa and Miguel Marriaga this year, and now steps up to the toughest test of his short career.

Lomachenko made formidable puncher Nicholas Walters quit one year ago. Asked if he could force Rigondeaux to submit, too, Lomachenko didn’t hesitate.

“You can call me NoMaschenko.”

Photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Boxing