New Faces: Jaime Munguia

JAIME MUNGUIA

Age: 21

Hometown: Tijuana, Mexico.

Weight class: Junior Middleweight

Height: 6-foot-0 (182 cm)

Amateur record: 128-10

Turned pro: 2013

Pro record: 25-0 (21 knockouts)

Trainer: Jaime Munguia Sr., Noe Alvarez

Manager: Jaime Munguia Sr.

Promoter: Promociones Zanfer

Twitter: @aarroonn15

Best night of pro career and why: Munguia stopped another prospect, Juan Montiel, in January. He feels that stands out as his most impressive performance to date.

“Because he’s from the Montiel boxing dynasty; they’ve been in the boxing industry for over 50years,” Munguia told RingTV.com through trainer Noe Alvarez. “His cousin [Fernando] ‘Kochulito’ [Moniel] was a world champion.

“The kid came in very strong. He was a very hard puncher, had all his wins by knockout and I felt really good with that fight.”

Worst night of pro career and why: Munguia outworked the more experienced Johnny Navarrete over 10 rounds but still feels, despite a near shutout decision, that it wasn’t a good all-round performance.

“I struggled to make weight. That’s when we decided not to fight at welterweight anymore,” he said.

Next fight: The much talked about prospect makes his American debut against late substitute Paul Valenzuela Jr. on the undercard of Orlando Salido-Miguel Roman at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“I’ve very excited about [fighting in America],” said the 21-year-old from Tijuana. “I know it’s a great opportunity to start getting noticed over there. I’m going to do my best to give a good show.”

Valenzuela (20-6, 14 KOs) is a solid professional who hails from Santa Rosalita, Mexico.

All his defeats have come when he stepped up in class, however he can be dangerous. Esquiva Falcao and Alantez Fox managed to stop him, but the 31-year-old puncher displayed good durability when he took the heavy-handed Tony Harrison and fringe contender Wilky Campfort the distance.

Why he’s a prospect: Unlike most Mexicans, especially one so young, Munguia has an extensive amateur background. During his time in the unpaid ranks, he campaigned at 141 pounds and won gold and bronze medals at the national championships.

Too young to fight at the London 2012 Olympics, Munguia decided against waiting another four years to enter the paid ranks.

“I didn’t want to pursue my amateur career any longer, I wanted to turn pro,” he explained. “That’s why I turned at 16.”

Since turning professional, he has sparred former titlist Antonio Margario, super middleweight contender Jose Uzcategui and another rising young gun, world rated welterweight, Carlos Ocampo.

The youngster revealed his noteworthy attributes as a fighter.

“My intelligence and I’m very confident in my punching power,” he said. “My preparation gives me confidence. I take every fight really serious and I come in very prepared.”

Alvarez concurs: “I think he’s a very intelligent fighter. We really haven’t seen it because guys can’t take his punches. He’s very versatile. We haven’t really seen him box because he hasn’t had the opportunity.”

Why he’s a suspect: At this stage of his career, Munguia has been brought along expertly by his team and promoter Zanfer. He’s been kept very active and the Martinez fight will be his seventh of the year.

However, a lot of what we believe is merely conjecture. While Munguia has displayed a high level of ability, aside from Montiel and Navarrete his opposition has been undistinguished.

“I feel I need more experience, more fights, more preparation, age,” he said. “I’m still young. I need to mature a little bit more.”

His coach also also feels maturity will be key for his fighter.

“A rhythm fighter is a better fighter,” said Alvarez. “Three, four fights a year. If he can continue fighting often, he can get good experience fighting in the USA.

“I think it’s just a matter of continuous work and growth for all of us as a team. We’re patient, the more time and fights they give us (the more) we add to our preparation.”

Storylines: Munguia and his family are from Tijuana. He grew up with a sister and two-half-sisters.

His father was a heavyweight journeyman in the 1990s which allowed the family to avoid the type of poverty which is synonymous with the region.

“Thank God, no,” he said when asked if his childhood was tough. “My dad was always a hard worker. He was a trainer. We didn’t have a lot of things, but we had what we needed.”

Munguia has big ambitions and is keeping one eye on the biggest star in Mexican boxing.

“I want to make history,” he said. “I want to be world champion in different divisions, defend, fight whoever is the best and give great fights.

“Not like Canelo!

“I want to fight Canelo someday, very bad. There’s no bad blood. It’s just competition. Canelo is the best Mexican fighter and I want to be there as well so a fight between the best Mexican fighters would be a great fight.”

The young prospects boxing heroes are Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Away from boxing, he enjoys spending time with his family and his girlfriend. He also hasn’t forgotten the people he grew up with and regularly brings them to the gym and even pays for them to attend his fights.

Fight-by-fight record:

2017

Sept. 2 – Uriel Gonzalez – KO 2

July 1 – Miguel Angel Lopez – KO 3

Apr. 29 – Johnny Navarrete – UD 10

Apr. 1 – Gabriel Agramon – RTD 2

March 24 – Jorge Juarez – TKO 1

Feb. 4 – Juan Macias Montiel – KO 2

2016

Dec. 10 – Alvaro Robles – TKO 5

Oct. 22 – Alfredo Chavez – TKO 1

Aug. 13 – Ramiro Alcaraz – KO 3

July 30 – Oscar Mora – KO 2

Jun. 18 – Seth Carrillo – KO 2

Apr. 30 – Elliot Cano – TKO 5

Jan. 23 – Frank Verduzco – TKO 1

2015

Dec. 5 – Gabriel Agramon – TKO 6

July 10 – Jose Maria Valdez – TKO 2

March 14 – Julio Nario – TKO 4

Jan. 10 – Aaron Zavala – UD 6

2014

Sept. 20 – Jose Maria Valdez – UD 4

June 27 – Jose Arteaga – UD 4

Feb. 28 – Gerardo Mendoza – TKO 2

Jan. 11 – Juan Velasquez – TKO 2

2013

Nov. 22 – Abraham Marquez – TKO 1

Oct. 26 – Benjamin Romanio – RTD 4

Aug. 23 – Luis Contreras – TKO 2

July 13 – Manuel Mora – TKO 2

