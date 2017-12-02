Aaron KcKenna’s pro-debut bout scratched from Cotto-Ali undercard

Photo / Golden Boy Promotions

NEW YORK — Aaron McKenna was supposed to make his pro debut at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening, but a snafu kept him sidelined, and made the card a five-fight affair.

The 18 year old was geared up to rock and roll, and was to face Victor Eddy Gaytan in a welterweight scrap.

There would be no shortage of eyes firmly focused on the baby faced Irishman who had 161 amateur fights and is signed to Sheer management and Golden Boy.

But fate sent a curve ball; according to Golden Boy matchmaker Robert Diaz, the full medicals for his foe weren’t completed. The lab’s machine to do an HIV test was on the fritz, Diaz said, so the fight-matcher asked the NY commission that McKenna and Gaytan weigh in anyway, in case the HIV results came in late, but in time enough to have complete medicals furnished.

No dice, he was told; so McKenna, who reminds some of a paler Thomas Hearns, and Gaytan were scrubbed from the card.

Diaz was bummed, and presumably so were fans who were keen to assess the kid, when the HIV results came in, and were a-ok, so both men could have gloved up.

But such is life. The debut will come soon enough, said Diaz. He will place McKenna on a Vegas card next week.

