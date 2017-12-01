Toka Kahn Clary to headline CBS Sports Network tripleheader tonight

Toka Kahn Clary hasn’t let anything stop him from achieving his goal of fighting for a world title belt someday. Not even a surprise knockout loss or being released by Top Rank.

Clary has overcome both and wants to make a statement when he faces unbeaten John Vincent Moralde tonight at the Strand Ballroom and Theater in his adopted hometown of Providence, Rhode Island.

The 10-round featherweight bout will headline a CBS Sports Network tripleheader broadcast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

Clary (23-1, 16 knockouts) fought just six weeks ago, stopping unbeaten David Berna in the second round. The southpaw Clary, who is originally from Liberia, has won his last four bouts since his surprising first round knockout loss to Jhon Gemino in September of last year.

After the knockout loss to Gemino, Top Rank, which signed Clary to a promotional contract prior to his pro debut in June of 2012, released him.

The 25-year-old Clary signed a promotional deal with Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, which is run by former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. Tonight will mark Clary’s third time fighting under its banner.

Clary will be fighting before family and friends tonight, something he wishes would have been more consistent over the last several years.

“Boxing isn’t easy but it is the path I’ve chosen.” said Clary at Wednesday’s press conference. “I’m fighting here on national television, representing my city and state.

“I’m going to put on a show, December 1. It’s not going to be easy but I’m going in the ring to give it my all. I can’t wait to fight!”

Moralde (19-0, 10 KOs) will only be fighting for the second time outside his native Philippines. In his most recent bout on February 26, Moralde stopped Philip Parcon in the third round.

In the co-feature, unbeaten cruiserweight Fabio Turchi (12-0, 9 KOs), of Italy, will square off against Demetrius Banks (9-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Like Moralde, Turchi will also be making his U.S. debut tonight.

Opening the CBS Sports Network telecast will be a six-round featherweight bout between Irvin Gonzalez (7-0, 6 KOs) and Marlon Olea (13-1, 12 KOs).

In an eight-round junior welterweight bout, Nick DeLomba (11-2, 2 KOs), of nearby Cranston, will face Louis Cruz (12-3, 6 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.