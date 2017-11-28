Wednesday, November 29, 2017  |
Oscar Valdez set to defend featherweight title March 10 on ESPN

WBO featherweight beltholder Oscar Valdez flexes after weighing-in for his title defense against Genesis Servania. Photo / Mikey Williams-Top Rank
by Mike Coppinger

The 2018 boxing schedule is slowly but surely falling into place.

Oscar Valdez, who is quickly becoming one of the sport’s most reliable action fighters, will return with a featherweight title defense March 10 at StubHub Center in Carson, California, sources told RingTV.com. The fight — against an opponent to be determined — will headline a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN car

Valdez (23-0, 19 knockouts), the only two-time Olympian in Mexico’s history, topped Genesis Servania in an ESPN main event in September in a fight that featured both men on the canvas. That performance followed a grueling decision victory over Miguel Marriaga, also at the venue Valdez will compete at next time out.

The 26-year-old already has made three defenses of his 126-pound title, and if all goes according to plan for Bob Arum, Valdez could meet Carl Frampton at some point in 2018.

Valdez, THE RING’s No. 6 featherweight, is the complete star package. He’s bilingual, charismatic and is always in knockdown, drag out brawls.

Fighting in the Los Angeles area and on ESPN on a consistent basis will only bolster his appeal.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • ozzy

    Valdez-Frampton would be a good fight and I can see it happening because imo Frampton doesn’t really want any of Lee Selby.

