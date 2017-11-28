Oscar Valdez set to defend featherweight title March 10 on ESPN

WBO featherweight beltholder Oscar Valdez flexes after weighing-in for his title defense against Genesis Servania. Photo / Mikey Williams-Top Rank

The 2018 boxing schedule is slowly but surely falling into place.

Oscar Valdez, who is quickly becoming one of the sport’s most reliable action fighters, will return with a featherweight title defense March 10 at StubHub Center in Carson, California, sources told RingTV.com. The fight — against an opponent to be determined — will headline a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN car

Valdez (23-0, 19 knockouts), the only two-time Olympian in Mexico’s history, topped Genesis Servania in an ESPN main event in September in a fight that featured both men on the canvas. That performance followed a grueling decision victory over Miguel Marriaga, also at the venue Valdez will compete at next time out.

The 26-year-old already has made three defenses of his 126-pound title, and if all goes according to plan for Bob Arum, Valdez could meet Carl Frampton at some point in 2018.

Valdez, THE RING’s No. 6 featherweight, is the complete star package. He’s bilingual, charismatic and is always in knockdown, drag out brawls.

Fighting in the Los Angeles area and on ESPN on a consistent basis will only bolster his appeal.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger