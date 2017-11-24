Saturday, November 25, 2017  |
Gennady Golovkin: I’ll move up to super middleweight for right fight

by Mike Coppinger

Gennady Golovkin holds three middleweight titles, but soon, he could become a two-division champion.

That is, if the right fight presents itself.

Golovkin considered a move up to super middleweight years ago for potential fights against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Carl Froch.

GGG is still willing to make the jump up in weight.

“I feel comfortable in 160 but if there is a big fight at 168, then I would would go up,” Golovkin, 35, said during an appearance on ESPN Deportes.

First, Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 knockouts) is going to rematch Canelo Alvarez in May, just as soon as the fight is finalized. If it’s another great fight, there’s no reason why there wouldn’t be a trilogy.

Then, there’s still big fights awaiting GGG at middleweight, like a rematch with Daniel Jacobs, or even a potential fight vs. Jermall Charlo, though that’s significantly more difficult to make.

Still, there are some attractive options if GGG wants to prove himself in a new division.

Like a fight with Gilberto Ramirez, the WBO titleholder who is a star in Mexico and continues to build his profile on ESPN. Or even a battle with James DeGale in England.

But for now, there’s no reason for him to leave the confines of middleweight, where he’ll attempt to establish supremacy against RING champion Canelo Alvarez.

“I would love to fight for many years, three or five, but sometimes a punch can change your life,” he said. “Maybe in the next fight everything changes.”

    So I’ll move up for an easy payday (Chavez or Frotch), but forget about attempting to achieve greatness by getting SOG in the ring. SMH!

    • Dee Money

      It could be that what you are implying is true. But maybe father time is catching up with him and smw is a better weight for him now, he is still fighting despite being 2 yrs older than even ward.

      Moreover, maybe he is now realizing that the politics of the sport is making his goal of unification more of a dream than a reality. Now that the wbo has all but given canelo (a man with zero wins in fights where the wt limit is 160 lbs) their #1 spot who knows what ggg will have to give up to get the shot at unification

      • Fist_ti_cuffs

        But he said for the right fight and not the best fight.

    • Wade Wilson

      I doubt Ward will be drawn out of retirement and I doubt even more that he’d come down to 168. And if you’re referring to the past Ward wasn’t a 168 pounder then and Golovkin will never be 175. He just flat out isn’t built for it.

      • left hook

        Stop lying wade. Before Ward moved up he called out GGG many times.

    • chickenstock

      Froch wasn’t really an easy pay day for anyone was he, ward aside? Ggg v froch would have been a war of attrition and even if ggg won he’d have to go through the ringer.

  • Anthony Manga

  • chickenstock

    Eubank and degale would be interesting style wise. Not sure what else.

