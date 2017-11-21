Daniel Jacobs: I’ll beat GGG in rematch, ‘it’s tough to teach an old dog new tricks’

Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos/K2 Promotions

Daniel Jacobs returned earlier this month with a wide-points victory over Luis Arias, and now that he’s aligned with HBO, he has his eyes on much bigger fights.

The Brooklynite stood toe-to-toe with Gennady Golovkin in March middleweight title fight, and ended up losing a decision, though it was a fight that seemingly could have went to either man.

He’s unlikely to get the rematch in the first half of 2018, with GGG and Canelo Alvarez likely to stage their own rematch first, but sooner or later, it’s possible Golovkin and Jacobs will do it again.

After all, the first bout was entertaining, fought on even terms and certainly begs for a second encounter.

“That was a 50-50 fight, and I win the rematch, 100%,” Jacobs said in an interview with Premier Boxing Champions. “I know how to fight this guy, now, with no hesitancy because I’ve already experienced his best, and I’m still learning at 30 years old.

“But he’s an older guy, and it’s tough to teach an old dog new tricks. It’s hard to knock out GGG, but we already know I have the speed advantage. I need to be more aggressive from the start. If I apply a little more aggression, stand my ground and keep his jab accuracy to a minimum, I win a decision.”

Jacobs (33-2, 29 knockouts) is still frustrated with the decision. He points to his edge in power shots (144 to 126) as evidence he deserved the nod, but admitted that Golvokin’s massive jab advantage (105 to 31) was impressive.

But that doesn’t matter now. He’ll have to settle for a rematch, it if even happens at all.

“I really feel that I executed the gameplan and gave myself a two-round edge in the scoring, but it comes down to how the judges scored the rounds,” said Jacobs, who signed with promoter Eddie Hearn ahead of his November return on HBO. “Golovkin was known as the power-puncher, and they like aggressive fighters.

” … At worst, it should have been a draw. It’s sad when you put your heart and soul into a fight and realize you’re being judged from a completely different standpoint than you thought.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger