Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua won’t fight me soon, wants to keep gravy train going

Could one of the biggest fights and events that can be made in boxing be getting closer to becoming a reality?
by Mike Coppinger

LOS ANGELES — Deontay Wilder can feel it in his bones.

He can sense it everywhere he brings his towering frame along with fists that produce chilling knockouts.

Finally, a heavyweight title fight people truly care about — no, need to see — is upon us in America.

If only Anthony Joshua will receive the call.

And Wilder (39-0, 38 knockouts) isn’t holding his breath.

“I don’t think they’re going to make that fight happen as soon as possible due to the fact that my performance that I had and what Joshua had is like day and night,” said Wilder, who eviscerated Bermane Stiverne in their rematch earlier this month in only one round. Joshua stopped late-replacement Carlos Takam in the tenth. “So they feel like they have to redeem themselves.

” … They’re making so much easy money fighting no-name guys, why risk?. They want to keep the gravy train going.”

Indeed, Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) is a mega star in England and can rake in millions fighting whomever he wants. That’s reason enough to delay a fight against a massive — if flawed — fighter like Wilder.

One swift left hook, one hammer right hand, and it’s all over when you’re facing The Bronze Bomber.

But Wilder is confident that if he keeps talking, if the fans call for it enough, Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn will feel pressured into making it happen.

Wilder’s manager, Shelly Finkel, and Hearn met two weeks ago in New York, but the WBC heavyweight titleholder wasn’t encouraged by the sitdown. Sure, he was happy that there was a meeting at all, but he believes there’s no chance the heavyweight summit meeting takes place next.

“I want it just as bad as the fans want it,” said Wilder, who was only taken the 12-round distance by Stiverne in January 2015. “I want this fight. I want to prove that I am the best, that I know I am. I can say it, I can say I’m the most feared, I can say I hit the hardest.

“I can say all these different things over and over again, but right now it’s just words without proving it. And people say that Joshua is the best, then I want to prove that I am the best, so let the best fight each other. That’s what I want to give to the fans, so I want it ASAP.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

    Wilder needs to stop with this Joshua fighting no name guy line, just push that he wants the Joshua fight next, the best vs the best line. Stop mentioning the Stiverne fight & what he did to an unfit, overweight fighter. Just focus the attack on Joshua because what is Wilder going to say if they announce Wilder vs Breazeale someone who Joshua already beat, which is a possibility. Only gauge we have is Eric Molina, Joshua TKO3, Breazeale TKO8, Wilder TKO9 same fighter Wilder took longer to stop out of the 3, was also a fight which shows that you cant take out every boxer with one punch, even if you got power. Molina went down 4 times & got up. Please stop overhyping the Stiverne win.

  • Dee Money

    “Indeed, Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) is a mega star in England and can rake in millions fighting whomever he wants. That’s reason enough to delay a fight against a massive — if flawed — fighter like Wilder.”

    No, its not reason enough to delay a fight. I don’t think AJ is ducking, but if he were doing so simply to seek out easy pay days is not justified (at least not while he has a belt). If you are not willing to fight the best in your weight class don’t go winning a belt, or just throw it away when you do.

