Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Gennady Golovkin: I’m surprised Canelo Alvarez said he beat me, because he didn’t

Photo / @HBOBoxing
20
Nov
by Mike Coppinger

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are expected to battle again on May 5, but the fight still isn’t finalized.

They fought to a disputed draw during their first meeting in September, and naturally, both men felt they deserved the nod.

But Golovkin is a little perturbed by Canelo’s opinion of the bout.

“I was surprised that he said he beat me, because he did not beat me,” Golovkin said during an appearance on ESPN Deportes in Mexico over the weekend. “I do not think he felt comfortable in the ring, if he had been comfortable he would have won. …

“Sometimes the fights are more difficult, in fact I think the first one was good, but the second will be a lot more interesting.”

It would be a massive surprise if the rematch isn’t consummated soon, and then, we’ll have our answer — hopefully — on who the top dog at middleweight is.

THE RING middleweight championship will be on the line, as well GGG’s spot at the top of THE RING’s pound-for-pound list.

“I do not know if there will be a second fight, rather we should ask (Canelo),” Golovkin said. “I’m ready, I have my championships, I’ll be ready for May.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Paul Singer

    If GGG wins the rematch I will question if he carried canelo in the first fight ..did he agree to go easy to get the rematch and got screwed on the decision

    • Strich Nein

      No, i think he followed the Mayweather blueprint. It was GGG first time in Vegas and he underestimated the pull GBP has there. Nobody expected Nelo to run all fight either.

    • Bernard Dunning

      I don’t think he carried him, I think GGG is getting old and on the slide. Not sure I even favor him in the rematch. In his prime he destroys Canelo.

  • chickenstock

    They won’t fight for another year. Certainly not may.

    • WR

      Put some $ on that prediction

  • Ewan Leaper

    We won’t find out who’s top with the rematch because Golovkin was clearly the better man, there would have been no controversy with the decision had he won. I do think he’s slipping though, not quite what he was and Alvarez is much better than I thought, I don’t know who I favour in the rematch although I hope Golovkin wins as he got mugged in Vegas.

  • Turner Wednesday

    It needs to marinate again, surely. 😉

    Back in the day, they’d have fought again the following month. The PPV model fucked up boxing. All the time between bouts to promote, hype, make sales etc…

    Now fighters only fight three times a year if we’re lucky! Often it’s only once or twice a year. Or if you’re Tyson Fury and Amir Kahn, once every three years.

