Gennady Golovkin: I’m surprised Canelo Alvarez said he beat me, because he didn’t

Photo / @HBOBoxing

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are expected to battle again on May 5, but the fight still isn’t finalized.

They fought to a disputed draw during their first meeting in September, and naturally, both men felt they deserved the nod.

But Golovkin is a little perturbed by Canelo’s opinion of the bout.

“I was surprised that he said he beat me, because he did not beat me,” Golovkin said during an appearance on ESPN Deportes in Mexico over the weekend. “I do not think he felt comfortable in the ring, if he had been comfortable he would have won. …

“Sometimes the fights are more difficult, in fact I think the first one was good, but the second will be a lot more interesting.”

It would be a massive surprise if the rematch isn’t consummated soon, and then, we’ll have our answer — hopefully — on who the top dog at middleweight is.

THE RING middleweight championship will be on the line, as well GGG’s spot at the top of THE RING’s pound-for-pound list.

“I do not know if there will be a second fight, rather we should ask (Canelo),” Golovkin said. “I’m ready, I have my championships, I’ll be ready for May.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger