David Haye injured again, Tony Bellew rematch to be rescheduled

Haye (left) under fire from rival Tony Bellew. Photo / @MatchroomBoxing

Lightning strikes more than twice, at least it does when it comes to David Haye.

The former cruiserweight and heavyweight titleholder has been forced out of his Dec. 17 revenge mission with Tony Bellew after injuring his bicep in training. The pair were scheduled to meet in a re-run of their March encounter which Bellew won by 11th-round stoppage.

“I am devastated to announce my much-anticipated rematch against Tony Bellew has been postponed until March 24 or May 5, subject to scheduling,” said Haye in an official statement. “Despite the recent injury rumors, I was in perfect condition with an incredibly strong training camp (and I’m) currently weighing lighter than I have for more than five years. I couldn’t wait to get back in the ring. I was ready to rewrite the ending of the Haye-Bellew saga.

“Unfortunately, after a freak accident during a stair conditioning session, which I’ve done with no incident hundreds of times, I lost my footing, slipped, so instinctively grabbed the banister to stop myself toppling down the stairwell. In doing so, I somehow managed to damage my bicep in the process. This afternoon I underwent a procedure to repair it, this was pretty straight forward and my doctor and physiotherapist have no doubt that not only will I make a full recovery, but I will be back in the gym to start my arm rehabilitation in two weeks.”

Haye ruptured his Achilles tendon in the sixth round of the first Bellew encounter. The Englishman was also forced out of two meetings with countryman Tyson Fury in 2014. Following the second postponement, Haye underwent reconstructive shoulder surgery and spent over three years out of the ring.

“I would like to apologize to Tony, his family and his training team, as well as all our fans who have been left disappointed,” said Haye. “I’ve been solely focused on this fight and it’s extremely frustrating that I couldn’t finish 2017 with just my ring performance doing the talking. I look forward to getting back to training and into the ring in early 2018 with excitement and determination.”

“I’m gutted that the rematch with David has been postponed, both for myself but more for the fans,” said Bellew. “I’ve had a tough camp with a lot going on in my life but was ready to repeat my win from March.

“I’ll get over this disappointment over Christmas with my family and will be straight back into camp for a new date. It’s a big disappointment but as always I leave my career in the hands of Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing who will get me back in there ASAP.”

Fans who bought tickets for the event should visit their point of purchase for a refund or exchange for any new date for the fight.

