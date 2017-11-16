Jose Martinez and Jesus Martinez primed for battle on ESPN Deportes

Jose Martinez

Both Jose Martinez and Jesus Martinez made weight for their junior bantamweight clash tonight at the Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico.

Jose weighed in at the division limit of 115 pounds, while Jesus tipped the scale at 114.4 pounds.

The scheduled 10-round bout, which has vacant regional title belt on the line, will air live on ESPN Deportes (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT). ESPN2 will air the tape-delay the broadcast (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8: 30 p.m. PT).

Jose (19-0-1, 11 knockouts), who is promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions, is ranked No. 9 by the WBO. In his most recent bout, the Las Marias, Puerto Rico resident knocked out Miguel Robles in the opening round. That bout took place in April.

Jesus (23-2, 11 KOs), who resides in Monteria, Colombia, was stopped by Luis Nery after the fourth round of a world bantamweight title eliminator in March. The loss snapped a 14-bout winning streak.

In the co-feature, welterweight Alexis Rocha (9-0, 6 KOs) will square off against Pascual Salgado of Colombia in an eight-round bout.

In August, the 20-year-old Rocha, who is the younger brother of junior featherweight contender Ronny Rios, knocked out Esau Herrera in the opening round.

Salgado (12-7, 8 KOs) has lost four of his last six bouts.

Opening the ‘Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN’ telecast will be an eight-round junior welterweight bout between hard-hitting 19-year-old Vergil Ortiz Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs) of Dallas and Brazil’s Evandro Cavalheiro (9-3, 5 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

On the cover this month: THE RING 100