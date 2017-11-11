Danny Jacobs pounds reluctant Luis Arias to unanimous decision

Photo / @HBOboxing

LONG ISLAND, New York – When the promotion kicked off for the November 18 HBO card headlined by Danny Jacobs and Luis Arias, Arias dared Jacobs to fight him toe-to-toe and not run away. not run when the bell rings.

For twelve rounds it was Arias who was trying to keep away from the sharper, stronger Jacobs, making it to the bell largely because he had employed a negative strategy of backpedaling and holding to limit the damage he absorbed.

There was no drama as the cards were tabulated, with Jacobs (33-2, 29 knockouts) winning on all three scorecards – 118-109, 120-107, 119-108 – at Nassau Coliseum on Long Islandin his first fight since his competitive loss to Gennady Golovkin in March.

Arias (18-1, 9 KOs) was stunned in the first round by a quick counter right hand from Jacobs and took few chances from that point. Jacobs did much of his good work to the body but was not able to string too many shots together in what was essentially a bad sparring session.

Jacobs, 30, scored the fight’s lone knockdown in the eleventh, a questionable call on a left hook which glanced off the top of Arias’ head and caused him to put a glove on the canvas.

It was Jacobs’ first fight since signing with British promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, which was promoting its first fight in the United States.