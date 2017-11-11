Sunday, November 12, 2017  |
Josh Taylor dominates Miguel Vazquez, scores ninth-round knockout

Photo by Shabba Shafiq
11
Nov
by Tom Gray

EDINBURGH, Scotland – The 140-pound division is on notice.

Talented junior welterweight Josh Taylor put on an impressive display in front of a raucous home support, scoring a ninth-round knockout over former lightweight titleholder Miguel Vazquez at the Royal Highland Center. The official time was 2:30.

Taylor, who is rated No. 10 by THE RING at 140 pounds, survived a cut left eye to dominate almost every session and then closed the show with a brutal right hook to the body from the southpaw stance. Vazquez never attempted to rise from the canvas and instead knelt throughout the referee’s count with his head bowed in surrender. It was the first time the Mexican had ever been stopped.

“(Vazquez) was very experienced and he was very tough,” said Taylor (11-0, 10 knockouts). “He caught me with a few good shots when I switched off and I shouldn’t be switching off. Later in the fight, I started catching him to the body and the first really clean body shot I landed did the job.

“I’d like to fight Anthony Yigit for the European title before I move on to fight for a world title. I think that would be a really good belt to get.”

The Scotsman, being the natural junior welterweight, looked the bigger man when the pair faced off during the referee’s instructions. Consequently, the home fighter felt confident enough to take center ring and do most of the leading. Vazquez, a known spoiler, did his best to interrupt Taylor’s rhythm and timing.

After getting off to a good start in the second, Taylor, 26, was cut above the left eye following a clash of heads. The wound seemed to distract the home fighter as he came out blazing in the third and left himself open to one or two counters.

Vazquez (39-6, 15 KOs) wasn’t in Scotland to make up the numbers, but Taylor’s aggression was enough to give him the edge on the early sessions.

There was some strong power punching from Taylor in the fifth. He tagged Vazquez with a series of big left hands but was unable to put a serious dent in the Mexican. Relying on his vast skill set, Taylor tried a bit of everything; he switched to orthodox, varied the power in his assaults to set up big shots and used his feet to locate angles. Still, Vazquez located the escape routes.

However, at the midway point Vazquez, 30. began to look jaded. Taylor’s youth and tenacity was beginning to break him down, although there was still every possibility that his experience would get him to the finish line. It was not to be and Taylor’s finishing shot in Round 9 was world class.

Taylor looks set for stardom.

The Edinburgh man possesses superb skills, rapier fists, quick feet, power at the weight and all of that is juxtaposed alongside a spiteful attitude in the ring. In his previous outing, Taylor took the hard-hitting Ohara Davies to school, easily stopping the enigmatic Londoner in seven rounds. That was regarded by many as a 50-50 fight, but Taylor looked levels above.

Vazquez has had his kicks and one would think this defeat may signal the end. The Mexican veteran turned professional in 2006, losing by four-round split decision to one Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who was in his third fight. Vazquez paid his dues, eventually claiming the IBF 135-pound title in his 29th fight before making six successful defenses. A split-decision defeat to Mickey Bey, in September 2014, signaled the end of his reign.

For Taylor, the sky continues to be the limit.

 

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • Raymond Strang

    That was a solid performance by Taylor. Kept his cool despite the cut and the finish was sublime. Euro title should be well in his grasp.

  • Steven Nicholson

    When standout British amateurs turn pro their promoters tend to use their first 15 or so fights to pad their records before giving them a proper test so its refreshing to see Josh Taylor being pushed forward into “big” fights early in his career, who was the last British fighter to fight a guy of Vazquez’s calibre in their 11th pro fight?

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Miguel Vasquez was indeed a big test for an upcoming fighter as Josh Taylor but it must be noted that the Mexican is not a legit world class super lightweight. He has seen better days as lightweight even winning a world title at that weight class and holding it for sometime until he got outpointed in a controversial decision by American Mickey Bey who also was no longer champion currently. It seems that Vasquez is just winding up his career at 140 which is going nowhere. Its good that Taylor saw the win meant little and set to prove himself more in the division by targeting Yigit for the European title.

    • philoe bedoe

      I agree………

  • Roberto Carlos Guerra

    Congratulations to Josh Taylor.

    By the way, I know this is off topic,
    but why does The Ring have Canelo as the current middleweight champ and GGG rated below him, as #1 middleweight. Shouldn’t it be the other way around? Their fight was a draw. GGG was the champion and he kept his titles.

