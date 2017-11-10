Weights: Daniel Jacobs, Luis Arias ready for middleweight showdown on HBO

Ed Mulholland/HBO

Daniel Jacobs and Luis Arias both made weight Friday ahead of their middleweight showdown on HBO.

Jacobs weighed in a shade under the division limit at 159.6 pounds, while Arias tipped the scales at an even 160.

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller dropped more than 15 pounds since his summer outing, and weighed in 283.4 pounds for his HBO debut. His opponent, Mariusz Wach, was 268 pounds.

In the HBO tripleheader opener, both Cletus Seldin was Roberto Ortiz weighed the same: 141.2 pounds.

For Jacobs, it’s his first fight under his new HBO deal signed after his impressive performance against Gennady Golovkin in March. The Brooklynite didn’t beat GGG, but he lasted the distance and won in the eyes of many.

It’s also Jacobs’ first bout with new promoter Eddie Hearn, who is breaking into the U.S. with this, his first show on American soil.