Luis Rosa vs. Yuandale Evans to headline ‘ShoBox’ quadrupleheader

A crossroads bout featuring two featherweights will headline the next “ShoBox: The New Generation” telecast, on Friday night.

Unbeaten Luis Rosa will square off against Yuandale Evans in a 10-round bout at the Masonic Temple & Performing Arts Center, in Evans’ hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The fight will headline a four-bout Showtime broadcast (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

The winner earn a ranking in the top 15 by one of the four major sanctioning bodies.

For Rosa, the Evans fight is a significant step up in competition, compared to the opposition he has faced over the last couple of years. In his most recent bout on June 3, Rosa stopped overmatched Carlos Osorio of Nicaragua, in the fifth round, in Rosa’s hometown of New Haven, Connecticut.

The 26-year-old Rosa (23-0, 11 knockouts) is promoted by Lou DiBella.

Rosa’s most significant bout occurred in May of 2014, when he survived a knockdown in round five to grind out a unanimous decision victory over Luis Orlando Del Valle.

“Yuandale is a solid, tough fighter,” said Rosa at Wednesday’s media workout. “He’s got good pop but I’m ready for everything. We’re looking for a world championship and this is a step closer.

“I have no problem coming to Cleveland. I want to be a world champion, not a state champion or the champion of one country. I’ll go anywhere and be victorious.”

Evans (19-1, 14 KOs) understands where Rosa is in his career. He was unbeaten when he faced Javier Fortuna and was stopped in the opening round, back in April of 2012.

Evans spent over three years out of the ring, returning to action in July of 2015. In his most recent bout on April 21, Evans won a 10-round unanimous decision over contender Billel Dib.

“(Rosa)’s a strong fighter that comes forward, a good body puncher,” said the 28-year-old Evans. “He doesn’t have any boxing skills. He’s just a banger who keeps coming forward. Defensively, he leaves himself open with his aggressiveness.

“I want to fight (former two-division titlist) Carl Frampton, (WBA featherweight beltholder) Leo Santa Cruz, (WBC featherweight titleholder) Gary Russell Jr. and a rematch with Javier Fortuna. I want to fight all the top guys because that’s where I belong.”

In a clash of unbeaten junior middleweights, hard-hitting Radzhab Butaev (7-0, 6 KOs), of Russia, will face Colombia’s Janer Gonzalez (19-0-1, 15 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Junior Fa (12-0, 7 KOs), of New Zealand, will square off against fellow unbeaten Fred Latham (9-0-2, 5 KOs), of Pittsburgh, in an eight-round heavyweight bout.

Opening the ShoBox telecast will be a six-round junior middleweight bout between 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (5-0, 5 KOs) and Roque Zapata (4-1-3). Conwell, who is managed by David McWater, resides in Cleveland.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

On the cover this month: Mikey Garcia