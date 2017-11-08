Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Juan Francisco Estrada could top another Superfly show

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, of Thailand, celebrates after knocking out Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragua, during the fourth round of their WBC super flyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Given the success of the first iteration, it’s no surprise that a second Superfly show is in the works.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who authored a shocking one-punch knockout of Roman Gonzalez in September, is mandated to face off with Juan Francisco Estrada next.

The WBC 115-pound title fight is being peggedy for February in Los Angeles, promoter Tom Loeffler told RingTV.com, and if all goes according to plan, the bout will headline another tripleheader comprised of exclusively 115-pound boxers.

“Whenever you can do that to Chocolatito, that’s a big statement,” Loeffler said. “And the way Estrada dominated Cuadras, that was a big statement as well. … Estrada showed his technical abilities and where he’s at.

“So I think when you match up those two winners, it’s a mini tournament, but there’s so much talent in the super flyweight division, you can mix and match all those guys in the small divisions and you’re going to get exciting fights with all of them.”

The September card was action-packed, save for Naoya Inoue’s shellacking of lightly regarded fighter Antonio Nieves. But the Japanese wunderkind’s talents were on full display, and the other two bouts were scintillating.

Estrada and Cuadras waged war in a bout that featured multiple momentum shifts, punctuated by Estrada’s dominance down the stretch. And then Rungvisai made sure there was no doubting his March decision victory over Gonzalez with a highlight-reel fourth-round knockout of the former pound-for-pound king.

Loeffler said he’ll push for a tripleheader once again, but the promoter needs the financial commitment from HBO. If he secures the network’s blessing, there’s a plethora of top 115-pounders to choose from.

The Los Angeles-based promoter singled out Gonzalez, Inoue (“he became a fan favorite overnight”), Englishman Khalid Yafai, who holds the WBA strap, the Puerto Rico-based Arroyo brothers, Jerwin Ancajas (the IBF titleholder) and even Johnriel Casimero.

Clearly, there is ample opportunity to produce several episodes of the series, and why not? Loeffler loves that it keeps the fighters on the same schedule and available for the best matchups. And most importantly, the 115-pound division offers some of the best entertainment bang for buck in boxing.

“Unlike too many of the other divisions, they’re willing to fight each other,” he said. “They’re not holding out and saying they need an undefeated record, they’re willing to go in tough fights; they know because they’re in that smaller division they have to put on more exciting fights than if they were in the heavyweight or middleweight division.

“We would like to run with it as long as it’s feasible. The (Rungvisai-Estrada) winner cold fight Inoue or Yafai. (The super flyweights) have really captured the fans’ attention.”

Superfly 2 in February? Boxing fans are in for another treat.

