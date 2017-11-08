Daniel Jacobs will be ready for Saunders-Lemieux winner, Canelo or GGG in 2018, says Eddie Hearn

Right now, on this day, Eddie Hearn believes Daniel Jacobs is the best and brightest hitter at 160 pounds.

Hey, we’d expect that; Hearn, the affable Brit, promotes Jacobs, after hooking on with the Brooklyner two months ago.

The deal-maker, in New York to bang the drums for Jacobs’ Saturday tango with Luis Arias, to unfold at the Nassau Coliseum and on HBO, as part of his cable exclusive deal, gave us a hint of what comes next for the 32-2 boxer.

“He’s the best at 160, I believe so, but I’m quite nervous about the Arias fight,” Hearn told RingTV.com. “Arias has nothing to lose, you talk to him it’s clear, it’ll be bombs away, a war. So there’s lots of pressure to win, for Danny, and to look good, to make a statement at 160. And with (David) Lemieux versus (Billy Joe) Saunders coming up, you have another potential foe for him.”

About that one…BJ Saunders, who holds the WBO 160-pound strap. He’s a guy you love to hate, here in the U.S. How is he seen in the U.K.?

“Is he disliked? He’s a nice man, actually, I just don’t think his PR team will win any awards,” Hearn said of Saunders. “Yes, he speaks his mind. People either love or hate the guy. But he’s good for boxing. I think Saunders is the favorite over Lemieux.

“And would Jacobs be next for the winner? I think in an ideal world, yes, in March or April. And then the winner of the Canelo-GGG rematch at the end of the year. And I’ve made clear, if Canelo and GGG can’t make the rematch, Jacobs would take a fight with either of them in the spring.”