Tyson Fury update: UKAD anti-doping agency at risk of bankruptcy?

UKAD (U.K. anti-doping) is concerned that if Tyson Fury is cleared of doping offenses that their organization could be declared bankrupt, according to a report by BBC Sport.

Fury’s A-sample tested positive for nandrolone in February 2015. However, his legal team argued that his B-sample was clean, as were his blood tests, and that any trace of a banned substance was a direct result of ingesting contaminated meat.

In November 2015, Fury dethroned long-reigning heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko by 12-round unanimous decision in Dusseldorf, Germany. Fury has not fought since and UKAD’s fear is that if he’s exonerated, then the Englishman will sue the organization for millions in lost earnings and legal costs.

UKAD’s test findings were released in June 2016 and an immediate ban was lifted two months later, pending an investigation. Shortly thereafter, Fury relinquished his world titles while he addressed what were described in reports as mental health issues and the British Boxing Board of Control revoked his licence while UKAD looked into the case.

A hearing was finally scheduled for May of this year, but it was called off due to a “conflict of interest” in relation to UKAD’s panel. It has not been rescheduled and the case is now with the National Anti-Doping Panel (NAPD).

It should also be noted that Fury’s cousin, Hughie, allegedly failed his A-sample at the same time. The 23-year-old contender has been allowed to resume his career, and in September he dropped a 12-round majority decision to New Zealand’s WBO titleholder, Joseph Parker.

It is believed that the hearing could take place in December.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

