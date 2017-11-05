Jhonny Gonzalez easily outpoints Irving Berry over 12 rounds

Another fight, another victory for junior lightweight contender Jhonny Gonzalez.

The former two-weight world titleholder dropped Irving Berry twice en route to a one-sided 12-round unanimous decision before a sold-out crowd at the Gimnasio Municipal ‘Jose Neri Santos’ in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

All three judges scored the bout 120-105 in favor of Gonzalez, who resides in the Mexico City area.

Outside of an accidental clash of heads, that opened a slight cut over his left eye, Gonzalez was in control of the fight, utilizing his ring generalship and punching ability.

Gonzalez (65-10, 54 knockouts) finally hit pay-dirt midway through Round 6, dropping Berry with a left hook. The Panamanian was not visibly hurt, but he went into survival mode from that point on and was reluctant to engage.

Berry was knocked down again early in Round 12 by a solid barrage of punches. He rose gamely and absorbed further punishment, but referee Rocky Burke let the action continue.

The 36-year-old Gonzalez, who is ranked No. 9 by THE RING at 130 pounds, has won his last seven fights. He is also ranked No. 4 by the WBC. Berry (23-7-2, 10 KOs) has lost five of his last seven outings.

Flyweight contender Lourdes Juarez won a 10-round split decision over Diana Fernandez (16-2, 3 KOs). One judge scored the bout 96-95 for Fernandez, while the other two judges scored 99-92 and 98-91 in favor of Juarez, who improves to (22-2 1 NC, 3 KOs).

Also on the card, middleweight Misael Rodriguez (5-0, 3 KOs) knocked out Isaac Mendez (16-16-, 14 KOs). Rodriguez represented Mexico at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, winning a bronze medal.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

