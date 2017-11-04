Dmitry Bivol knocks Trent Broadhurst cold in one round, eyes Sullivan Barrera

Bivol set up Broadhurst and then lowered the boom. Photo by Lawrence Lustig/ Matchroom Boxing

Now, that’s what fans want to see.

Newly-minted WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol turned off Australian contender Trent Broadhurst like a light switch with as clean and perfect a right hand shot as you could possibly hope to see at the Casino De Monte Carlo in Monaco on Saturday. The official time was 3.00 of Round 1.

Bivol, who is rated No. 7 by THE RING at light heavyweight, was given credit for a knockdown just after the one-minute mark, but it looked like Broadhurst had merely lost his footing.

The second knockdown was one of pure quality and happened right on the bell to end the opening session. Bivol (12-0, 10 knockouts) released a laser-like right hand lead, straight as an arrow, which landed with full impact on the point of the chin.

Add this one to your knockout of the year shortlist. Broadhurst never knew what hit him.

“Maybe the best punch of my career,” said Bivol in his post-fight interview with Sky Sports in the U.K. “I like my right hand. It’s very strong. I was 95 percent sure that the fight was over because it landed clean and it felt like a strong punch. Everyone wants to see knockouts.

“Every boxer needs to think they’re the best in the word. I hope one day that I can be the best pound-for-pound one day. The WBA have said that that I have to fight the winner of (Sullivan Barrera vs. Felix Valera on Nov. 25) and I am ready for that mandatory defense. I believe I can (beat Barrera). Every time I go into the ring, I believe that I’ll be the winner.”



