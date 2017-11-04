Jamie McDonnell-Liborio Solis ends in no decision

McDonnell cut badly in Round 3. Photo by Lawrence Lustig/ Matchroom Boxing

Jamie McDonnell and Liborio Solis waited a year to get their hands on each other for a second time, but their rematch ended in a disappointing no contest at the Casino De Monte Carlo in Monaco on Saturday.

McDonnell, who is rated No. 2 by THE RING at bantamweight, sustained a horrible cut near his left eye following a nasty clash of heads in the third round. Referee Luis Pabon had the ringside doctor look at the Englishman on two occasions as the blood poured from the wound.

Realizing that the fight was on the verge of being stopped, McDonnell bit down on his mouthpiece and engaged in some ferocious exchanges with the Venezuelan. The action was terrific but it was cut short when Pabon made the decision to stop the contest.

“I feel like crying,” said McDonnell in his post-fight interview with Sky Sports. “I was going to be a million dollars tonight. The blood was impairing my vision a bit and I knew they were going to stop it so I went for the knockout.

“It wasn’t meant to be and the fight was cut short. The fans here and at home will be disappointed because we only done a few rounds but that’s boxing. I’m moving up now. It’s time for a new start and it’s time to rule the (junior featherweight) division.”

Solis, who is rated No. 6 by THE RING at 118 pounds, started fast but while he applied plenty of pressure, not much of his bombing was landing cleanly. McDonnell was adept defensively and kept his own work short and sharp.

There’s no way to surmise what would have happened had the fight progressed, however, and it’s unlikely that we see a trilogy.

McDonnell defeated Solis by 12-round unanimous decision last October but there weren’t many observers who felt that he deserved the nod. Solis’ team appealed to the WBA and an immediate rematch was ordered.

Editor’s Note: McDonnell retained a version of the WBA bantamweight title that is not recognized by THE RING.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

