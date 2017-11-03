Deontay Wilder-Bermane Stiverne weigh-in results and pics
03
Nov
Deontay Wilder – 220 ¾ pounds
Bermane Stiverne –254 ¾ pounds
(for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title)
Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Eric Marlinski (N.Y.), John McKaie (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)
Shawn Porter – 146 ½ pounds
Adrian Granados – 146 pounds
Referee: Gary Rosato; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), John Steward (N.J.)
Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ pounds
Akihiro Kondo – 139 ½ pounds
(for vacant IBF junior welterweight title)
Referee: Ricky Gonzalez; Judges: Carlos Ortiz (N.Y.),Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), John Poturaj (N.J.)
Photos by Amanda Westcott / Showtime