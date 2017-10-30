Fight Facts podcast, ep. 4

Sweet science pundits Joe Santoliquito, aka “Philly Joe,” and Michael Woods, aka “Brooklyn Mike,” return to dig up fresh news and dish spicy opinion on all facets of the fight game in this fast-moving boxing podcast. Yes, expect Philly-style decorum and Brooklyn-type diplomacy while they rap about the big bouts and famed fighters.

This week: Anthony Joshua’s win over Carlos Takam … what did it all mean? Where will Deontay Wilder go, assuming no Rahman-esque surprises come his way, after next Saturday’s rematch with Bermane Stiverne? Will Wilder vs. Joshua be as good as Thor: Ragnarok? Why is Philly Joe talking about hockey? Fight Facts!

