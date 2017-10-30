Tuesday, October 31, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Mikey Garcia offered Jorge Linares fight again, will he take it?

Is the lightweight dream match between Jorge Linares (left) and Mikey Garcia once more in the works?
30
Oct
by Michael Woods

A collision between lightweight titleholders and pound-for-pound aces Mikey Garcia and Jorge Linares would be a highly anticipated clash if and when that tango gets made.

We all heard that talks were on, and then that Mikey backed off, because he didn’t want to get embedded into anything other than a one-and-done with Golden Boy Promotions, who handles Linares.

Garcia is well known as an independent contractor, who wants freedom to pick and choose who promotes his scraps. He’d been a Top Rank mainstay, then had an acrimonious break up with the Top Rank outfit. Folks questioned his desire to fight, but, he explained, he was not ambivalent about battle, but when choosing his terms. Garcia sat between 1-14-2014, when he beat Juan Carlos Burgos, and 7-3–2017, when he came back to the squared circled and downed Elio Rojas. The 29 year old with a 37-0 mark on many folks’ top ten and top five pound for pound lists, then got Ws over Dejan Zlaticanin and Adrien Broner, who he handled with relative ease.

Linares, on paper, looks to be a tougher out than Broner. He’s 32, is the Venezuelan, and he holds the WBA lightweight strap, having defended it last on Sept. 23, when he scored a SD12 over Brit Luke Campbell. He suffered a severe hiccup attack in 2011, when he got stopped by Antonio DeMarco, and then lost his comebacker five months later to Sergio Thompson. His chin had been checked and wrecked…but he rebuilt, and rebooted. He’s been feasting on Brits mostly of late, but Mikey, in his prime, on the ascent would be his stiffest career test.

So, could this thing happen? It looked like we got closer to yes when we saw a Tweet from Golden Boy executive Eric Gomez, indicating that options are a no fly zone, it can be one and done.

His public statement there shouldn’t raise eyebrows; Garcia had publicly made clear he didn’t care for a proposal that he sign on with Golden Boy for a few fights.

That was a couple days ago, and Gomez said yes indeed, the GBP and Garcia teams have been rapping. “Talking only, we will see,” Gomez said. “I’m trying my best to make it. I don’t want any excuse to kill it.”

A Team Garcia spokesperson said when asked if there is anything to report about Garcia-Linares. “We’ll let you know something when we can.”

Your thoughts, readers? You dig this pairing? Style-wise, a good coupling? Talk to us!

 

Follow Woods on Twitter

  • Bernard Dunning

    Linares will be an easier fight than Broner, but it still needs to happen. It’s the logical next step for Mikey.

    • Left Hook2

      Disagree. Lazy overrated broner is a much easier task than a busy fighter with heart like Linares.

  • pops2380

    I like the Linares-Garcia fight. Best fight the best!
    But I think this tweet-offer from GoldenBoy exposes that Cotto never wanted to fight Mikey.
    Why was there a problem for GoldenBoy with a one & done Cotto fight for Mikey?
    Why was there a problem for GoldenBoy with a two fight, Cotto & Linares deal for Mikey?
    But now that Cotto is committed to Ali, all of a sudden GoldenBoy has no problem with a one & done Linares fight for Mikey.

    • chickenstock

      A pity as i favour Cotto heavily vs Garcia at anything over 150.

  • chickenstock

    business, negotiations, the boring side of the sport. just tell me when the fighters sign.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Conventional wisdom dictates a fight between Mikey and Linares with their titles at stake. But Mikey I think wants to keep and exercise his options especially now that all the world titles at junior welterweight are up for grabs following Crawford moving up in weight class. Linares has the name but not necessary the credentials to put Mikey in the elite spot where Terrence is in now—as pound for pound top two or three fighter in the world. I think Mikey is hot in the heels of a confrontasi with him in 2018 or early 2019. He may be thinking a fight versus Linares while it is a high profile one might not be the right step towards realising that. There are also big names at 140 even 147 which could bring him nearer to the goal. And that list includes possibly Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan.

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.