Antonio Moran-Salvador Briseno to air on Telemundo

Photo credit: Pablo Lozano

Like all fighters, lightweight contender Antonio Moran would rather end a nights’ work with his own fists than rely on judge’s scorecards.

The proactive approach has worked so far as Moran could be a single victory away from securing a top 10 ranking with one of the governing bodies.

On Friday, Moran (22-2, 15 knockouts) will square off against Salvador Briseno at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City. The 10-round bout will air on Telemundo (11:35 p.m. ET/ PT).

Moran, who resides in the Mexico City area, has stopped his last two opponents since losing a split decision to interim world titleholder Emanuel Lopez last December.

In his most recent outing, on July 21, Moran broke down former fringe contender Guadalupe Rosales, stopping him in Round 6.

Moran is currently ranked No. 11 by the WBO.

Briseno (13-2, 7 KOs) knocked out unbeaten prospect Alejandro Zuniga in his last bout on August 12. The victory came three months after Briseno, who resides in the boxing hotbed of Guadalajara, Jalisco, lost to unbeaten Mikhail Alexeev.

In a battle of junior lightweights who reside in Mexico City, Hector Cruz Oregel (2-0, 2 KOs) will face Geovanni de Jesus Godinez (3-3, 1 KO) in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

On the cover this month: Mikey Garcia