Lightweights Even Pierre and Jesus Laguna to clash on Thursday

Lightweight contender Evens Pierre.

Lightweight contender Evens Pierre is waiting for his opportunity to fight for a world title belt. In the meantime, he will stay busy in the hopes that opportunity will arrive sooner than later. Pierre will square off against Jesus Laguna of Mexico, Thursday night, at the Karibe Convention Center in Petionville, Haiti.

The fight is scheduled for 11 rounds and Pierre’s regional title belt will be on the line.

Pierre (28-1, 18 knockouts), who resides in nearby Port-au-Prince, stopped veteran Alfonso Perez in round eight of his most recent bout on March 31, marking Pierre’s 16th straight victory. His most notable victories thus far have been against former two-time junior lightweight titleholder Juan Carlos Salgado and former contender Rene Gonzalez.

The 33-year-old Pierre is ranked No. 2 by the WBA and six of hiss last eight victories have gone the distance.

The hard-hitting Laguna (21-10-2, 18 KOs) has won his last nine bouts after dropping his previous four.

Another native of Haiti will also appear on the “Boxe Internationale” card. Junior middleweight Wilky Campfort will face former fringe contender Jean Carlos Prada (33-4-1, 23 KOs) in an 11-round bout. Campfort (23-3, 12 KOs) has split his last four bouts.

Minimumweight contender Saul Juarez (23-6-1, 12 KOs), who is ranked No. 7 by the WBC, will square off against Gilberto Pedraza (17-3-2, 8 KOs) in a bout scheduled for nine rounds.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

