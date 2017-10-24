Juergen Braehmer: “I will not underestimate Rob Brant”

Photo courtesy of WBSS

Juergen Braehmer has plenty of respect for Rob Brant but he’s confident of victory when the pair collide in the quarter-final of the World Boxing Super Series in Sherwin, Germany, on Friday.

All the seeded fighters at super middleweight have already advanced to the semi-final stage of the elimination tournament. Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs) is rated No. 4 and aims to do the same, although he is taking his unbeaten opponent very seriously.

“I have never underestimated an opponent and I will not underestimate Brant,” said the 39-year-old Braehmer, who will be dropping down from light heavyweight for the first time in eight years.

“Brant has won the Golden Gloves tournament as an amateur and the three other seeded fighters in the World Boxing Super Series, who could choose their opponents, obviously didn’t want him. That speaks for itself and I am not taking anything for granted.”

“I feel good, in great shape and I am ready to show that I still have what it takes to be the best. I predict a tough night for Brant.”

Braehmer, a former WBO titleholder at 175 pounds, is looking forward to fighting in front of his hometown fans in Schwerin.

“You can really feel that people are looking forward to the fight and the event. The expectations are great. I am glad that we could get an international format like the World Boxing Super Series to Schwerin. This city loves boxing.”

The 27-year-old Brant from Dallas, Texas, agreed at today’s public workout.

“You can really feel the interest for the fight in this beautiful city,” said the visitor. “I will disappoint a lot of people because I am here to beat Braehmer. I don’t like to look beyond any opponent, but I strongly believe that I can win the super middleweight division of the World Boxing Super Series and take home the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”

Tickets for Braehmer vs. Brant are available at the Sport-und-Kongresshalle in Schwerin are available at eventim.de.

