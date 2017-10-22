Sharif Bogere returns to action, dominates and outpoints Jose Luis Rodriguez

Lightweight contender Sharif Bogere returned to the ring after a 13-month layoff Saturday, winning a one-sided decision over Jose Luis Rodriguez at Sam’s Town Hotel in Las Vegas.

Bogere (30-1 1 NC, 20 knockouts) ripped combinations to the head and body from the opening bell. Rodriguez did have his moments, but the Las Vegas resident was too quick and accurate.

All three judges scored the bout 100-90.

The 29-year-old Bogere, who signed a promotional deal with Mayweather Promotions in March of last year, has won seven bouts since challenging and losing to then-WBA lightweight titleholder Richar Abril in March 2013.

Because of his recent inactivity, Bogere has been dropped from the rankings of all major sanctioning bodies. However, if the talented Ugandan keeps winning, he will rise fast.

Prior to the Bogere fight, Rodriguez (22-11, 13 KOs) had lost to unbeaten fighters Felix Verdejo and Mario Barrios.

In welterweight action, gatekeeper Cameron Kreal fought to a majority decision draw against Shoki Sakai (23-7-2, 13 KOs) over eight rounds.

Kreal (12-12-3, 3 KOs), a resident of Las Vegas, is now unbeaten in his last five bouts.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

