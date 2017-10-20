Weigh-in alert: Ryan Burnett 117.4, Zhanat Zhakiyanov 117.25

Burnett (left) and Zhakiyanov (right) collide in a 118-pound unification bout. Photo by Lawrence Lustig

We have a fight for the IBF and WBA bantamweight titles at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday.

Zhanat Zhakiyanov, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 118 pounds, looked to be in excellent fighting shape. The WBA titleholder, who dethroned Rau’shee Warren by split decision in February, weighed in officially at 117.25 pounds.

Local hero, Ryan Burnett, who is rated No. 5 by THE RING, followed and he also looked terrific at 117.4 pounds. Burnett captured the IBF title with a one-sided 12-round unanimous decision over Lee Haskins in June. He received a rapturous reception from his home support.

This will be the first unification fight held in Northern Ireland. There were no histrionics during the traditional stare down and both men are just eager for battle.

Burnett is (17-0, 9 knockouts) and Zhakiyanov is (27-1, 18 KOs).

The event will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7:30 p.m. U.K. time.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

On the cover this month: Mikey Garcia