Luis Nery will stay busy with non-title fight against Arthur Villanueva

Photo / Naoki Fukuda

While the WBC deliberates what to do with the results of his post-fight drug test, Luis Nery will keep busy with a 10-round non-title fight against Filipino boxer Arthur Villanueva on November 4 at Gasmart Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico.

Nery (24-0, 18 knockouts) rose up out of obscurity in August to throttle previously-unbeaten Shinsuke Yamanaka in four rounds to win the WBC bantamweight title, but the result was put in dispute after Nery’s drug test came up positive for the banned substance Zilpaterol, a substance the WBC described as “very similar to” Clenbuterol, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited substance list under “other anabolic agents.” Tests of Nery’s “B-sample” confirmed the initial findings.

Villanueva (31-2, 17 KOs) has been in training since his fourth-round stoppage of Richie Mepranum on September 16, a fight which was essentially a sparring session. Villanueva’s two defeats came in decision losses to McJoe Arroyo and Zolani Tete, the latter of which came in April of this year.

Villanueva, who is six years the senior of Nery at 28, tells RingTV.com he likes the style match-up with the aggressive Nery more than the rangy boxer Tete, who did not allow Villanueva to get inside and exchange punches.

“[Nery is] strong and never stops punching,” said Villanueva of Bago City, Philippines. “I think [Tete] is better than him, but I know he is a dangerous opponent.

“But for me as a boxer, like to fight with [Nery’s] style than the style of Tete. I think I can hit Nery compared to Tete, I could not hit him.”

Edito Villamor, who trains Villanueva at the ALA Gym, echoes his fighter’s thoughts about the style matchup, saying “Both fighters like to engage the fight. The one who hits first will win the fight. It’s a big chance.”

The fight will be broadcast in Mexico on Azteca 7 and internationally by beIN Sports, according to a release from Nery’s promoter Zanfer Promotions.