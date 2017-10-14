Sunday, October 15, 2017  |
Jermell Charlo ices Erickson Lubin with one punch in first round

14
Oct
by Doug Fischer

The fight that hardcore fans were looking forward to the most on Showtime’s tripleheader at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday turned out to be a blowout.

Jermell Charlo retained his WBC 154-pound title with a one-punch KO of Erickson Lubin in the opening round of their anticipated fight. Charlo (30-0, 15 knockouts), a 27-year-old boxer-puncher from Houston, showed his superior experience by catching Lubin with a perfectly timed right hand toward the end of what had been a feeling out round.

Lubin (18-1, 13 KOs), THE RING’s 2016 Prospect of the Year, collapsed in a heap and was unable to get up by the referee’s 10 count. The hard-punching southpaw from Florida is a talented former U.S. amateur standout but having just turned 22 and being in the pro ranks less than four years, he lacked the maturity and seasoning that Charlo, who has been on the world-class level for as long as Lubin has been a pro, brought to the ring.

Charlo called out IBF titleholder Jarrett Hurd, who stopped Austin Trout in the opening bout of the Showtime broadcast, during his post-fight interview.

A full ringside report will be posted later.

  • Charlie U.

    I’ve tried to like them but the Charlo brothers are as unlikeable as they are talented. Maybe boxing needs a few good heels.

    • Wade Wilson

      I’m glad I’m not the only one who feels that way. We haven’t had a good heel in a while, one that is entertaining and not just a jerk!

    • Scott Rooker

      You got that right a bunch of A-Holes

      • ceylon mooney

        kinda duranish?

    • ceylon mooney

      why not? i hope jermall gets in there with golovkin soon. hes wbc #1.

      • Charlie U.

        Because they don’t show respect for their opponents after the fight. Pre-fight trash talk is one thing. I don’t like it, but it helps sell the fight, gets the fighter pumped up etc. But they carry that lack of sportsmanship to the post fight. Jermell didn’t check on Lubin once after the KO and never went over to him at all. Then, when Jim Gray asked his brother Jermall if he was ok because someone had thrown something at him (stupid fan), Jermall responded by pointing to Lubin and yelling, “Is he ok??! Is HE ok??”. Very good, possibly great fighters but I don’t care for the antics. Although, like I said, it might be good for the sport to have a heel or two. They could be Ricardo Mayorga but with more talent.

  • Wade Wilson

    I’m not going to hold this one against Lubin. Anyone could get caught like that.

    • ceylon mooney

      me neither, and we should be too surprised somethin likenthat happened, but man i wanted lubin to win!

  • Scott Rooker

    Great fighter Charlo but what a asshole his brother to

