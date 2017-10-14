Jermell Charlo ices Erickson Lubin with one punch in first round

The fight that hardcore fans were looking forward to the most on Showtime’s tripleheader at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday turned out to be a blowout.

Jermell Charlo retained his WBC 154-pound title with a one-punch KO of Erickson Lubin in the opening round of their anticipated fight. Charlo (30-0, 15 knockouts), a 27-year-old boxer-puncher from Houston, showed his superior experience by catching Lubin with a perfectly timed right hand toward the end of what had been a feeling out round.

Lubin (18-1, 13 KOs), THE RING’s 2016 Prospect of the Year, collapsed in a heap and was unable to get up by the referee’s 10 count. The hard-punching southpaw from Florida is a talented former U.S. amateur standout but having just turned 22 and being in the pro ranks less than four years, he lacked the maturity and seasoning that Charlo, who has been on the world-class level for as long as Lubin has been a pro, brought to the ring.

Charlo called out IBF titleholder Jarrett Hurd, who stopped Austin Trout in the opening bout of the Showtime broadcast, during his post-fight interview.

