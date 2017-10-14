Jarrett Hurd stops game Austin Trout after 10 hard rounds

Photo / Ryan Hafey-PBC

Jarrett Hurd walked down game and gutsy former 154-pound titleholder Austin Trout to a 10-round technical stoppage in the first defense of his IBF junior middleweight belt on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It was an entertaining, high-energy, bloody showdown between a young, durable, heavy handed stalker and a tough, ring-savvy southpaw, who utilized an effective stick-and-move strategy over the first half of the bout. Trout (30-4, 17 knockouts), who hadn’t fought since dropping a a unanimous decision to Jermall Charlo last May (his only fight in 2016), teed off on Hurd, cutting the younger man’s face, from Round 1 to 6.

However, Hurd (21-0, 15 KOs), a 27-year-old Maryland native, walked through every crisp jab, uppercut, hook and cross that Trout landed until the 33-year-old veteran began to visibly wilt in Round 7.

From that round on, Hurd, who won the title with a come-from-behind late stoppage of Tony Harrison in February, put a beating on the older man who remained game and fired back despite a swollen right eye and being repeatedly wobbled. Trout’s corner kept him on his stool after Round 10.

A full ringside report will be posted later.