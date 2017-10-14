Sunday, October 15, 2017  |
Jarrett Hurd stops game Austin Trout after 10 hard rounds

by Doug Fischer

Jarrett Hurd walked down game and gutsy former 154-pound titleholder Austin Trout to a 10-round technical stoppage in the first defense of his IBF junior middleweight belt on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It was an entertaining, high-energy, bloody showdown between a young, durable, heavy handed stalker and a tough, ring-savvy southpaw, who utilized an effective stick-and-move strategy over the first half of the bout. Trout (30-4, 17 knockouts), who hadn’t fought since dropping a a unanimous decision to Jermall Charlo last May (his only fight in 2016), teed off on Hurd, cutting the younger man’s face, from Round 1 to 6.

However, Hurd (21-0, 15 KOs), a 27-year-old Maryland native, walked through every crisp jab, uppercut, hook and cross that Trout landed until the 33-year-old veteran began to visibly wilt in Round 7.

From that round on, Hurd, who won the title with a come-from-behind late stoppage of Tony Harrison in February, put a beating on the older man who remained game and fired back despite a swollen right eye and being repeatedly wobbled. Trout’s corner kept him on his stool after Round 10.

  • Charlie U.

    Good fight but moving forward I think Hurd gets hit way too much. Looking forward to a Charlo-Hurd unification fight, though.

  • Scott Rooker

    Charlo beats Hurd pretty easily but he has a personality of a plant

  • Oc

    Great fight, best of the night by far.

    Trout boxed as well as he ever has, he showed a ton of heart and skill in putting on his best performance…maybe, ever. The dude is a very good boxer but he’s not one of the killers on the row no more.

    Hurd is from the Antonio Margarito school of fighting, though he throws a lot less volume than did Margs, but with a heap of confidence and ton of raw strength this guy in going to be interesting to watch in the future. He’s definitely one of the sharks in the tank, no doubt.

