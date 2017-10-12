Ricardo Rodriguez-Daniel Lozano tops ‘Boxeo Telemundo’

Ricardo Rodriguez. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

A crossroads clash between former junior bantamweight contenders and the emergence of a lightweight prospect opens the fall season of “Boxeo Telemundo”.

Former junior bantamweight world title challenger Ricardo Rodriguez will square off against Daniel Lozano in a rematch Friday night.

The 10-round bantamweight bout will take place at the A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida and will air on Telemundo (11:30 p.m. ET/ PT).

This will be another installment of the long-running rivalry between fighters from Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Rodriguez (16-4, 5 knockouts), who is originally from Mexico City and currently resides in Los Angeles, challenged WBO 115-pound titleholder Naoya Inoue on May 21 and lost by third-round knockout.

The defeat snapped a four-bout winning streak for the 28-year-old Rodriguez.

The hard-hitting Lozano (14-4, 11 KOs) will likely have a partisan crowd in Tampa, as Central Florida is home to many people of Puerto Rican descent. He resides in nearby Bowling Green.

On July 28, Lozano returned from a two-year layoff to take on David Carmona on one days’ notice. There was little evidence of ring rust as Lozano took the fight to the former world title challenger before stopping him in the second round.

Friday’s bout between Rodriguez and Lozano is a rematch of a July 2015 clash, which also took place at the A La Carte Pavilion. Rodriguez won by 10-round split decision.

Also fighting on the All Star Boxing card will be unbeaten lightweight prospect Teofimo Lopez, who will face Angel Sarinana in a six-round bout.

Lopez (6-0, 5 KOs), who represented Honduras in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, has impressed early on in his career. The 20-year-old boxer-puncher is coming off a one-sided six-round decision over Christian Santibanez.

Sarinana (7-7-2, 3 KOs) is winless in his last five bouts.

Also fighting is unbeaten bantamweight and 2016 U.S. Olympian Antonio Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs), who will square off against Miguel Angel Rebullosa (4-4, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Friday night will mark the final boxing event for the A La Carte Pavilion. The venue was recently bought and will be razed in December to make way for an apartment complex.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

