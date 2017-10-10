Miguel Berchelt-Orlando Salido 130-pound clash in the works for December

Miguel Berchelt flexes before his WBC 130-pound title-winning effort against Francisco Vargas in January 2017. Photo by HoganPhotos / Golden Boy Promotions

It has been a banner year in boxing thus far and promoter Fernando Beltran wants to put an exclamation point on 2017. A junior lightweight clash between WBC titleholder Miguel Berchelt and veteran former champ Orlando Salido may likely do it.

Beltran is working on finalizing the bout to take place in December, according to a message posted on his Twitter account on Oct. 2.

“Working on finalizing the fight that the fans want: Miguel Beltran vs. Orlando ‘Siri’ Salido on Dec. 16,” Beltran tweeted in Spanish. Both fighters are promoted by Beltran, who runs Zanfer Promotions.

When reached on Saturday, Zanfer Promotions matchmaker and liaison Sean Gibbons confirmed Beltran’s intentions to RingTV.com.

“It will be a perfect holiday gift for boxing fans,” Gibbons told RingTV.com. “2017 has been a great year and we could possibly end it with one of best fights between two all-action fighters.”

A source told RingTV.com late Sunday that the fight will likely take place a week ahead on Dec. 9, with a venue in Southern California in play. HBO will likely televise the fight as word is the network is looking to air the light heavyweight title bout between WBC beltholder Adonis Stevenson and mandatory challenger Eleider Alvarez on Dec. 16.

Berchelt (32-1, 28 knockouts) won the WBC title on Jan. 28, knocking out Francisco Vargas in the 11th round in Indio, California. The 25-year-old boxer-puncher from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, successfully defended his title on July 15, defeating Takashi Miura by unanimous decision in Inglewood, California.

Salido (44-13-4, 31 KOs) snapped a three-bout winless streak on May 27, stopping late-sub Aristides Perez after the seventh round in his hometown of Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico.

The 36-year-old veteran, a three-time world titleholder at 126 pounds and a former 130-pound beltholder, made his pro debut at the age of 15.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing