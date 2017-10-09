Rabbit Punches podcast 17: Joshua-Wilder, anyone?

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder seems inevitable, but when? RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Correspondent/Editor Tom Gray rake through the latest trash talk to extract an answer to that, and discuss the WBC’s proposals for open scoring and a new weight class for really, really big people. Also: more!

