Jessie Magdaleno off Nov. 11 ESPN card due to injury

Jessie Magdaleno will not make the second defense of his WBO 122-pound title on Nov. 11.

Top Rank announced Saturday night the unbeaten fighter withdrew from his 12-round bout against mandatory challenger Cesar Juarez, which was to take place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. The fight was scheduled to air as part of an ‘Top Rank Boxing on ESPN’ telecast.

Manager Frank Espinoza confirmed the news to RingTV.com late Saturday night.

“(Jessie) injured his left wrist on Wednesday during a sparring session,” Espinoza told RingTV.com.

Magdaleno (25-0, 18 knockouts) resides in Las Vegas, but trains in the Los Angeles area with trainer Manny Robles. The 25-year-old last fought on Apr. 22, knocking out Adeilson Dos Santos of Brazil in the second round, which was his first title defense.

Magdaleno won the WBO title last November, defeating Nonito Donaire by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Espinoza told RingTV.com there is no timetable as to when Magdaleno will be cleared to resume sparring or sparring the mitts.

Juarez (20-5, 15 KOs), who resides in Mexico City, has won his last three bouts since losing back-to-back decisions to Nonito Donaire and Giovanni Delgado in 2015.

No word yet if Juarez will remain on the card in a non-title bout or fight for the interim title against the highest-ranked available fighter in the WBO rankings.

The ESPN telecast will broadcast the 10-round clash between unbeaten junior welterweights Jose Ramirez (20-0, 15 KOs), who resides in the nearby farming town of Avenal, and Mike Reed (23-0, 12 KOs). This bout could be elevated to the main event, as Ramirez is a big draw in the area.

Also on the Top Rank card will be a vacant IBF light heavyweight title bout between Artur Beterbiev (11-0, 11 KOs) and Enrico Koelling (23-1, 6 KOs)

