Christian Gonzalez continues his comeback against Gamaliel Diaz tonight

Christian ‘Chimpa’ Gonzalez successfully rebounded from the first loss of his pro career in his most recent fight last month. He continues his comeback tonight against the most experienced opponent of his young career.

Gonzalez will face former world titleholder Gamaliel Diaz at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. The eight-round lightweight headlines a three-bout ‘Boxeo Estelar’ broadcast on Estrella TV (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT). The English-commentary live stream of the card can be viewed by Ringside Ticket subscribers.

Both Gonzalez, of Buena Park, California, and Diaz tipped the scale at 135.8 pounds at Thursday’s weigh-in.

In his last bout on Aug. 10, Gonzalez (17-1, 15 knockouts), who turns 22 next Thursday, knocked out Daniel Perales in the third round. That bout came exactly five months after Gonzalez, the nephew of former featherweight champ Alejandro ‘Cobrita’ Gonzalez, was knocked out by hard-hitting Romero Duno of the Philippines.

Diaz (40-17-3, 19 KOs), who turned pro when Gonzalez was two years old, defeated Takahiro Ao in October of 2012 to win the WBC junior lightweight title.

The 36-year-old veteran, who resides in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico, has lost six of his last seven bouts. He lost a close six round technical decision to unbeaten Damon Allen on June 30.

In the eight-round co-feature, unbeaten featherweight Edgar Valerio will square off against Martin Cardona.

Valerio (11-0, 6 KOs), who is managed by Joel De La Hoya, overcame a second-round knockdown to defeat Jairo Ochoa by decision in his last bout on July 14.

Cardona (24-8, 16 KOs), who resides in the Guadalajara, Mexico suburb of Tlalquepaque, was stopped by fringe contender Winston Campos on Aug. 25.

In the opening bout, hard-hitting Jousce Gonzalez (5-0, 5 KOs) faces Ricardo Fernandez (3-6-4) in a six round lightweight bout.

The Ringside Ticket stream on RingTV begins at 9:15 p.m. ET/ 6:15 p.m. PT and includes a preliminary four round-bout between junior middleweights Ferdinand Kerobyan (5-0, 2 KOs) and Uriel Gonzalez (1-1-1, 1 KO).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing