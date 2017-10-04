Wednesday, October 04, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz off; champ to face Bermane Stiverne in rematch 

Deontay Wilder (right) and Bermane Stiverne pose before their first WBC heavyweight title bout January 2015. They will fight their rematch on Nov. 4, 2017 now that Luis Ortiz's failed drug test has cancelled his shot at Wilder. Photo / Naoki Fukuda
04
Oct
by Mike Coppinger

Deontay Wilder, for the third time in less than two years, has had a fight cancelled due to an opponent’s failed drug test.

Luis Ortiz tested positive for the banned substances chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide, diuretics commonly used in athletics as masking agents. Ortiz maintains that the banned substances found in his system through WBC-mandated VADA testing are the result of prescribed medication he was using to treat high blood pressure. However, Ortiz did not report to VADA that he had been on the prescription drug prior to undergoing testing for the Wilder bout. And on Wednesday, the WBC announced the fight wouldn’t go through.

Instead, Wilder will fight Bermane Stiverne in a rematch on Nov. 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Stiverne is the WBC’s mandatory challenger and accepted a six-figure step-aside fee to allow the Ortiz fight to happen in the first place.

Stiverne is the only man to go the distance with Wilder, but he wasn’t remotely competitive during their January 2015 bout. Since then, Stiverne has fought only once, a decision victory over Derric Rossy in which he was dropped.

Stiverne was set to face Dominic Breazeale on the undercard, but now he has the title fight and return encounter with Wilder he coveted. And some extra money, too.

  • learnmore

    With the time they were taken, I was leaning towards they were going to give Wilder v Ortiz the all clear. I suppose its the right decision but we have ended up with a fight most people dont want to see. Stiverne laughing all the way to the bank. Will Stiverne & his team play hardball with the financial negotiation knowing Wilder is stuck with him has an opponent.

  • NeverReadTheComments

    This fucking nigger wilder-disgraceful cowardly clown,like all american “boxers”

    • chickenstock

      You. Prick.

  • ceylon mooney

    whyte. face whyte. you already paid stiverne a fortune to fight someone else, so fight someone else. got damm.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Allowing the Ortiz fight to go ahead as a title bout would have really undermined the deterrent of their clean boxing program. It could only be justified as a non-title bout and Ortiz forfeiting at least 60% of his purse, very unlikely Ortiz would have accepted that anyway.

    Stiverne isn’t the greatest choice either because he recently failed a doping test too. And nobody really wanted to see Wilder-Stiverne 2 in the first place.

    But just because of the distractions & inactivity Wilder has had the past couple of years, it could be a more watchable & competitive fight, especially if Stiverne is more professional about his weight and sharpness this time around (and assuming he gets through his own drug testing,,)

  • Alberto Vazquez

    Why stiberne dude only fought once since the defeat… This is not cool the wbc needs to get there shit straight… Wack ass fight….

  • KillaBlu

    Weak fight. Only good thing about it is that Whyte will probably step in and fight Breazeale, now that will be a good fight.

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.