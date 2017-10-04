Carl Frampton opponent named for November 18

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Former two-weight world titleholder Carl Frampton will face Mexico’s Horacio Garcia in a 10-round featherweight contest in his highly-anticipated homecoming bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on November 18.

Frampton, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 126 pounds, is coming off a 12-round majority decision defeat to Leo Santa Cruz in January. The Belfast man outpointed Santa Cruz last year, claimed Fighter of the Year honors for 2016 but was unable to repeat his finest career victory.

The 27-year-old Garcia (33-3-1, 24 knockouts) has had patchy form of late but he has never been stopped. His only defeats have come against the unheralded Diuhl Olguin (immediately avenged), rising star Jo Jo Diaz and former WBC featherweight titleholder Hozumi Hasegawa.

“This is a fight that really excites me,” said Frampton. “Garcia will definitely come and have a go. He’s a typical Mexican warrior. He’s tough and he’s game and he’ll try and put it on me in front of my home crowd.

“This fight has been a long time coming and it’s good to be back out in Belfast topping a double world title bill. It’s a great bill, probably the best bill that Ireland has ever seen. I don’t think people will criticize me too much for saying that. It’s a quality bill and to be topping it is a huge honor.”

Promoter Frank Warren said: “Garcia holds a top record and will provide a test for (Carl) on November 18. By the time the fight comes around, Carl will have been out of the ring for over 10 months. He has a new trainer, management team and promoter. It is a lot for a fighter to have to deal with, but I am expecting to see him back at his best next month.

Frampton split from long-time manager Barry McGuigan and trainer Shane McGuigan in August. The popular Belfast star has brought in former British, Commonwealth and European champion Jamie Moore as coach, and he is being represented by Matthew Macklin’s MTK Global management.

On the same bill, Belfast’s Jamie Conlan challenges Filipino Jerwin Ancajas for the IBF junior bantamweight title, WBO bantamweight titleholder Zolani Tete defends against South African Siboniso Gonya and Paddy Barnes will also appear.

Tickets for Frampton Reborn will go on sale to the general public at midday on October 4 via the SSE Arena Belfast Box Office Tel: 028 9073 9074.

The bout will be televised by BT Sport/ BoxNation in the U.K.

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Frank Warren PR

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing