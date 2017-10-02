Tuesday, October 03, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Rabbit Punches podcast 16: Gennady Golovkin takes the throne

02
Oct
by The Ring

This week, RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Correspondent/Editor Tom Gray hail the new P4P king, Tony Bellew and David Haye will fight again and Luis Ortiz tests positive for a banned substance … again. Allegedly.

Rabbit Punches is now available on iTunes! (Note: New episodes can take a day or two to appear and be searchable in the iTunes store, but you’ll get them immediately through the feed if you subscribe.) Or listen to and download the file from the player above. You’ll find the entire Rabbit Punches archive by clicking the PODCASTS link at the top of this page.

  • Daniel Kirsner

    Small quibble: A banned substance is not necessarily a PED; the diuretics chlorothaizide and hydrochlorothiazide (which Ortiz tested positive for–both from the drug hydrochlorothiazide) are not PEDs, esp not in the context of training. Ortiz did not test positive for Losartan, which is not banned, and is another drug entirely (a
    an angiotensin II receptor antagonist which is often combined with hydrochlorothiazide in blood pressure medications).

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.