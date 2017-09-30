Deontay Wilder-topped show at Barclays Center has not been cancelled

Photo / Ryan Hafey-Premier Boxing Champions

Any fan that received a notice that the Nov. 4 boxing card scheduled to unfold at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center is cancelled should disregard the alert.

A New York based Twitter follower/friend got an email alert on Saturday late afternoon telling him that the bouts he was excited to see were scrapped.

Not so, says the man tasked with promoting the tussles, Lou DiBella, tells us. “Not cancelled!” he informed.

Now, it is fair to say that this event in a state of flux. The card was to be topped by a heavyweight title defense from WBC titlist Deontay Wilder. His opposition was supposed to be Luis Ortiz, a 37-year-old burly banger who muddied the mix when he tested positive for two chemicals which can be used as a diuretic. Testing agency VADA flagged the Cuban and word dropped late Thursday/Friday morning. Ortiz’ defense has so far been offered mainly on social media, and there isn’t maximum clarity on where his status stands.

DiBella has thundered about Ortiz’ conduct and Wilder’s beyond horrific bad luck in booking bouts that get messed with because foes test positive. He has talked of the likelihood that a sub is found for Ortiz but Ortiz seems to hold out hope that his explanation, that he was only taking medication for high blood pressure and nothing that would give him an illegal boost in performance, will save him the date.

Brett Yormark runs Barclays Center. He offered this take in responding to rumors that the event would be dumped. “We look forward to seeing Deontay in our building on Nov. 4th defending his title. It will be a great night of boxing.”

So, who will be fighting Deontay Wilder on Nov. 4 at Barclays Center is up in the air. What is is certain is that the show will go on.