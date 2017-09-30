Sunday, October 01, 2017  |
Mairis Briedis defeats Mike Perez by unanimous decision

30
Sep
by Ring TV

Mairis Briedis defeated Mike Perez by a unanimous decision in a World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight quarterfinal Saturday in Riga, Latvia. Briedis (23-0, 18 knockouts) also successfully defended his WBC 200-pound title.

The scores were: 116-110, 114-112 and 115-111.

Briedis has a major challenge ahead of him: He will next face tournament favorite Oleksandr Usyk, who stopped Marco Huck in 10 rounds in their quarterfinal fight on September 9.

Perez (22-3-1, 14 KOs) lost a point in the third round after a head butt caused a cut on Briedis. Briedis was docked a point in the 10th round for holding.

  • RayK

    Perez can go again. He didn’t do too bad at all with less than 3 minutes of action in two years and a brutal kayo to a juicer.

  • Stephen M

    A lot of hugging and holding. Can’t say I’ll be counting the days until I see Mairis again…

